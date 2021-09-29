Black Box offers free incident response clinics

Global solutions integrator Black Box has debuted Black Box Cyber Defense Clinic, a series of free workshops aimed at addressing cyber security preparedness.

According to the company, the clinics will teach IT and security professionals how to conduct incident response using their existing IT teams, as well as how to deploy tools should their network be compromised.

All the interactive clinics feature a 30-minute discussion to set the context, two hours of hands-on lab training, and 30 minutes of Q&A discussion.

Each clinic is designed as a standalone and does not require attendance at previous sessions. However, the company says attending all three clinics enables pros to go deeper into cyber defence training.

Upcoming clinics are as follows:

Smash & Grab — 14 October at 6 pm

All cyber attacks first start with reconnaissance. The threat agent learns about the network and how it is designed and looks for vulnerabilities that make it possible to execute a compromise and move horizontally in the network. In this three-part interactive event, Black Box experts will help IT pros assume the role of a hacker and understand recon and front-door attack methodologies.

Ransomware & Insider Threat — 18 November at 6 pm

The Smash & Grab clinic explained how to find vulnerabilities in the network. In this clinic attendees will learn how to exploit those vulnerabilities. They'll find out how ransomware works by executing an attack in a lab environment, and they'll act as an evil insider to perform a data breach by exfiltrating data.

Access Control and Centralised Defence — 16 December at 6 pm

Now that attendees have compromised hosts and exfiltrated data, it is time to perform at the policy level by applying network access control and centralised event monitoring. Attendees will discover the keys to responding to a cyber incident by controlling access to network resources and monitoring event data using Splunk to look out for malicious threats.

IT and security professionals who are interested in these clinics may register and sign up for notifications about the clinics here.