Dell Technologies commits to driving SA’s ICT agenda towards a digital-ready economy of the future

Register now to attend the Dell Technologies Forum 2021 on 21 October 2021

With digital transformation being a major area of focus for businesses and government across South Africa, Dell Technologies has reinforced its commitment to advancing the country’s ICT agenda. Dell Technologies Forum South Africa 2021 will be held virtually this year and will bring together business leaders and industry experts to share insights on how technology can help shape the future success of businesses in the country.

Doug Woolley, Managing Director, Dell Technologies, South Africa.

According to the Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index released earlier this year, digital transformation is seen as a critical business driver for economic growth, with 79% of organisations in South Africa fast-tracking their transformation agendas. The 2021 edition of the Dell Technologies Forum will also highlight the growing importance of data in fuelling digital transformation initiatives, with insights on how emerging technologies will turn data into value, giving organisations a competitive advantage to succeed in a digital era.

The event will be hosted by Doug Woolley, Managing Director of Dell Technologies South Africa. Attendees will also hear from Mohammed Amin, Senior Vice-President of the MERAT region, on the opportunities and key shifts in South Africa’s ICT market.

Jeff Boudreau, President Infrastructure Solutions Group at Dell Technologies, will be the opening keynote speaker and will share insights on working together in order to build the infrastructure of the future. Boudreau will share insights on the growth of data and how organisations of all sizes can leverage value from data by modernising their IT infrastructure.

This will be followed by an informative and engaging discussion with Monique Watson from Dell Financial Services, covering the latest developments around APEX Custom Solutions, which is bringing the industry's broadest infrastructure portfolio to customers as a service, offering flexible payment options, with greater access to technology across the Dell Technologies infrastructure stack.

The event also includes insights on the impact of digital technologies on sports with use cases from McLaren and Dell Technologies' collaboration and a discussion with Jacques Nienaber, Head Coach of the Springbok Rugby Team.

“Our primary focus is to help organisations accelerate business transformation initiatives with speed and purpose as we work together to power the innovation agenda of South Africa,” said Doug Woolley, Managing Director, South Africa at Dell Technologies. “The pandemic showed us the positive impact that digital technologies can have on accelerating socio-economic growth so it’s important that organisations continue to develop their IT infrastructure to compete in a hyper-digital world. Dell Technologies is committed to making transformation real for organisations across South Africa and we look forward to the opportunities that the forum presents to not only strengthen our position as trusted advisors to our customers and partners, but also help them chart a successful digital roadmap for this new data era.”

You will also have the opportunity to hear an inspiring message from Intel on diversity, inclusion and social impact.

The event will also include workshops and breakout sessions on emerging technologies such as AI, edge and IOT, multicloud, 5G and more.

Finally, Dell Technologies will host a partner session featuring Rola Dagher, Global Channel Chief, and Denise Millard, SVP Global Partner Marketing, who will reinforce the company’s commitment to its global channel partner community.

Click here to register to attend Dell Technologies Forum 2021.




