NielsenIQ Announces New Chief Financial Officer

NielsenIQ, the leading global consumer intelligence company, today announced that Michael (Mike) Burwell will join the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 3, 2023. Burwell brings a wealth of experience in capital markets and global financial leadership to the role.

With NielsenIQ’s acquisition by Advent International long complete, and the company’s transformation well underway, Chandler Bigelow will leave NielsenIQ after a transition period on January 31, 2023.

Burwell has led multiple finance organizations and worked with capital markets on behalf of publicly traded companies. Most recently, he served as the CFO of privately held Datavant, a health analytics company that is working to connect the world’s health data. Prior to that, he was the CFO of Willis Towers Watson, a publicly traded data and insights-driven global advisory company. Burwell spent over 32 years in a number of senior leadership positions at PwC, where he assisted companies with mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, valuation, and integration.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Burwell to the NielsenIQ team at this critical moment in our transformation,” said Jim Peck, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Mike's experience will help support our efforts in driving sustainable growth, managing our cost base, and executing our strategic initiatives. I would like to thank Chandler Bigelow for his tireless leadership in navigating NielsenIQ’s acquisition by Advent International, as well as our own M&A activity and growth strategy. He has been a great business partner and friend, and I wish him well in all his future endeavors.”

''I am honored to have this opportunity to join NielsenIQ. In all my interactions with the company and its people, I have been impressed with the strength of leadership, commitment to clients and collaborative and inclusive culture. I look forward to contributing to the future success of the company,” said Mike Burwell.