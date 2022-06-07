Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Singapore Announces Title Sponsors

TOKEN2049, Asia’s premier crypto conference, has announced a number of high profile Title Sponsorsfor its much-anticipated Singapore debut. Taking place from 28-29 September 2022, this year’s event marks TOKEN2049’s first physical presence in Singapore, which will be held in conjunction with the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022, ahead of the race weekend.

As the flagship event of Asia Crypto Week, the conference is set to see over 3,000 attendees as they gather to learn from prominent thought leaders and innovators across the crypto industry, including the CEOs and founders of some of the world’s largest crypto-related projects. Over 130 sponsors and exhibitors have already confirmed their participation with numbers steadily rising as anticipation builds ahead of September.

“TOKEN2049 is shaping up well in bringing together the brightest minds of our ecosystem in exploring pathways of innovation and collaboration. As one of the leading enablers dedicated to unlocking the full potential of digital assets, we look forward to the dialogue and conversations at this gathering,” said Cynthia Wu, Founding Partner at Matrixport.

With this year’s agenda spanning institutional investment trends to the rise of the metaverse and Web3, the diversity of this year’s title sponsors for TOKEN2049 Singapore is a testament to a flourishing industry ecosystem. This includes Singapore-based crypto unicorn and digital assets financial services platform Matrixport; leading cryptocurrency exchange app and Formula 1 global partner Crypto.com; global leader in digital assets products and infrastructure Amber Group; revolutionary social currency $WHALE which is backed by one of the largest and most valuable NFT collections in the world; community-governed DeFi platform MantraDAO; and collaborative Web3 credential infrastructure Project Galaxy.

Celebrating the upcoming event, Raphael Strauch, Founder of TOKEN2049 said: “Within the past few months, the crypto ecosystem has seen a whirlwind of change and growth, and it’s only befitting that we’re gathering in Singapore — one of the region’s leading innovation hubs — to celebrate how far we’ve come.”

Alongside its impressive speaker line-up including Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead, Ava Labs CEO Emin Gün Sirer, Three Arrows Capital CIO and CEO Su Zhu. Additional title sponsors at the event include enterprise-grade crypto infrastructure company Fireblocks; cryptocurrency exchange and derivative trading platform Bitmex; the EOS Network Foundation which is building a coordinated future for the EOS Network through decentralization and community; decentralised and open-source platform Syscoin; Asia’s leading institutional digital asset custodian Hextrust; global online identity verification platform Trulioo; the blockchain platform TRON and the first official Ethereum Virtual Machine based on the EOS network Trust EVM.

“From our decorated bench of Title Sponsors to our speaker line-up, we’re thrilled to see continued support from so many of the industry’s leading organizations and are looking forward to spotlighting some of the most exciting, emerging voices across the ecosystem. We’ve seen tremendous interest from potential speakers and sponsors alike, and are thrilled to deliver a top-notch conference experience for all. To that end, we are very excited to be hosting a large closing party CÉ LA VI Singapore, on the rooftop deck of the Marina Bay Sands, overlooking the F1 Grand Prix track, with several notable European DJs flying in to grace the event,” continued Strauch.

For more information and continued updates on TOKEN2049 Singapore, please visit: https://www.asia.token2049.com/

