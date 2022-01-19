Mavenir Study Reveals Moving to Converged 5G Packet Core Can Reduce TCO by up to 36%

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, released an in-depth study, with Monica Paolini at Senza Fili, highlighting how accelerating the move to a Converged 5G Core (5GC) can reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by up to 36%.

The study concludes that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) can save by moving to a cloud-native Converged 5GC with 5G Standalone (SA) support as they deploy their 5G access network, instead of relying on legacy EPC technologies and 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) packet core support. The longer the MNO delays the transition to a Converged 5GC, the higher the transition costs.

The basis of the research, a TCO comparative analysis, revealed that the cost incurred in postponing the adoption of a Converged 5G core increases the TCO over a five-year period. The model assumes that the MNO moves to a state-of-the-art cloud-native converged 5GC and SA solution that replaces a traditional Evolved Packet Core (EPC).

The research in this whitepaper answers one key question: When should an MNO with a 5G access network transition to a cloud-native Converged 5G Core with 5G Standalone (SA) support? The comparative analysis studies different approaches taken by MNOs, namely early adopters vs. late adopters. Eventually, in both scenarios, the MNO moves to the Converged 5GC, but the cost impact of delaying the adoption of Converged 5GC grows with time. The early adopter cost saving over the late adopter grows to 36% for a fifth-year switch.

Ashok Khuntia, GM, Packet Computing, Mavenir said, “This research reveals that delaying an essential network transition will only increase costs in the long run. As the ‘fastest growing software vendor for Converged 5G Core’, Mavenir works closely with our customers to help them make the transition to open and intelligent networks. We do so by delivering a flexible, cost-effective journey to 5G with multi-generational support for all G’s to modernize existing mobile networks while evolving to 5G. In addition, the Mavenir Converged 5G Core also supports non-3GPP access and can be tailored to fit any customer infrastructure and business needs.”

Mavenir Converged 5G Packet Core with multi-access support (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, and non-3GPP) allows CSPs a strategic growth plan with minimal risk, unlimited scale, and greatly improved speed, security, and reliability. Moving to a Converged 5G Packet Core now enables new, innovative opportunities. Mavenir’s cloud-native packet core network architecture simplifies network transformation, enables operational efficiencies, and focuses on core principles that consistently result in customer success.

