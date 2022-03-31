Argility Technology Group announces two more Google partnerships

Japie Saunders, IS Manager and Cloud Architect at ATG.

The Argility Technology Group (ATG), a leading developer of innovative software and technology solutions for the retail and supply chain sectors, has added Google Cloud Partner and Google Workspace Partner to its Google Build Partner certification.

“This move consolidates ATG’s strategy to focus on developing solutions on the Google Cloud Platform, and expands the range of services ATG can offer,” says Japie Saunders, IS Manager and Cloud Architect at ATG. “Becoming a Google Cloud Partner means that we can access the whole Google suite, which has an extensive range of products that can be used to create solutions that really solve the business challenges faced by our clients,” he says. “In similar vein, the Google Workspace partnership also opens up the full range of Google’s productivity and collaboration tools. These will allow ATG to craft powerful solutions that enable our clients to work together easily and effectively, something that’s become even more important since the pandemic turned the work environment upside down.”

Saunders says achieving these certifications is an important milestone in ATG’s drive to develop a growing range of cloud-based solutions. Very early on, ATG realised that cloud offered businesses a game-changing way to access a range of technologies that would enable them to make the shift to a data-centric, highly personalised digital commerce experience with reduced risk and quicker implementation times. The cloud model also makes it much easier to manage costs, a key issue for organisations in a cost-constrained environment.

ATG has elected to base its solutions exclusively on Google Cloud Platform for a number of reasons, not least of which is access to industry-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning tools that can be easily integrated into its solutions. Google’s pioneering of Kubernetes is another plus, as is the quality and responsiveness of Google’s teams, both global and local.

“Our growing partnership with Google is a key strategy in our quest to continue developing technology solutions that will help retail and supply chain organisations digitally transform their businesses – it is vital they do so to compete successfully in an increasingly virtual world. We have the industry insight and experience to create these solutions and partnering with Google enables us to develop and implement them more quickly and cost-effectively,” concludes Saunders.