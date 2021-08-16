Disney+ puts South Africa on its expansion radar

Soon after analysts’ predictions of further growth in SA’s streaming market, it’s been reported that US-based Disney+ will be available locally in 2022.

News24 reports The Walt Disney Company-owned subscription video-on-demand (VOD) streaming service will make its debut in the South African market in the middle of next year.

According to the report, the company revealed its expansion plans during its third quarter (Q3) financial results earnings call, pointing to a launch in SA and parts of the Middle East.

“As confirmed in The Walt Disney Company's Q3 earnings call, Disney+ will launch in South Africa in winter 2022. We will share more details as we approach the launch next year,” News24 quotes a company statement.

Launched in November 2019, Disney+ is the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content. It has amassed 116 million subscribers, as shown in its Q3 2021 financial results.

When Disney+ launches in SA, it will compete with Netflix, MultiChoice-owned Showmax, Video Play from Vodacom, Prime Video from Amazon, Apple TV and TelkomONE.

Other recent players to enter the South African streaming market include British TV online subscription-VOD service BritBox and eMedia Investments’ online video-streaming service eVOD.

The Disney+ local Web site is live, but with no information except for a “keep me updated” sign-up option.