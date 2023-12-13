Cell C promotes two executives

Cell C offices in Johannesburg.

Mobile operator Cell C has made some key appointments to its executive team, as the company forges ahead with its business stabilisation efforts.

The appointments come after newly-appointed CEO Jorge Mendes told ITWeb in an interview that he was looking to revamp the entire exco team.

As the company looks to turn around its fortunes, Mendes said Cell C will soon be creating the position of chief growth officer; chief of data and analytics; as well as chief of regions sales and distribution.

In a statement today, Cell C announced the elevation of Zia Sadik, formerly the executive overseeing customer value management (CVM), to the newly created role of executive head of growth and retentions.

Sadik will report directly to the chief growth officer, whose appointment will be disclosed in the forthcoming year, the company says.

Zia Sadik, Cell C's new executive head of growth and retentions.

It notes that Sadik brings a wealth of experience as a seasoned executive in product management and CVM across prestigious brands within South Africa’s telecoms, fintech, and investment banking sectors with a proven track record in pioneering innovation and delivering substantial value to the consumer market.

According to Cell C, Sadik’s expertise encompasses critical elements of growth with a strong commercial acumen, analytics and machine learning, personalised scaling, and the delivery of consumer technology platforms.

Since joining Cell C in August 2022, it adds, he has played a pivotal role in revitalising the CVM function and implemented streamlined governance structures, restructured teams, clarified roles and responsibilities.

It points out that he delivered simplified portfolios, overseen crucial systems migration, and bolstered our CVM capabilities, which has contributed to revenue growth.

In a strategic move aimed at enhancing operational excellence within retail and channel operations while accelerating growth in regional areas, Cell C has named Denver Alwar as the new executive head of regional operations.

Alwar will report directly to the chief sales, distribution, and regions officer, set to join Cell C in the upcoming year.

The telco says Alwar brings extensive leadership experience and excellent credentials in telecoms sales and distribution, spanning Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, coupled with a robust operational background in the retail and FMCG sectors and strong commercial capability.

Since joining Cell C in January 2023, it notes, Alwar has been instrumental in leveraging his stakeholder engagement experience to rebuild and fortify relationships with retail partners and distributors who are critical to Cell C’s success in the last mile.

“His leadership will play a pivotal role in elevating our sales execution capabilities, driving subscriber acquisition, and enhancing market share across our identified regions,” the company says.

“Significant strides have been made in Denver’s tenure to institute rigout in driving sales with a robust focus on forming winning partnerships with our distribution channels.”

Mendes conveyed his unwavering confidence in the company’s leadership and its promising future, stating: “I am delighted with the exceptional talent driving our growth and profitability. Zia and Denver have been instrumental in steering our growth trajectory positively.

“Anchored by our customer-centric strategy, I am confident that Cell C will make significant strides in the telecoms consumer market by leveraging our new organizational structure and leadership.”

Cell C notes that as it continues its path to reignite its competitive position in the telecommunications industry, these promotions signal a bold and decisive move towards ensuring that the company is well-equipped to deliver exceptional service and value to its customers, while fostering sustained growth and success in a rapidly evolving market.

“With a clear focus on energising leadership, nurturing talent, and driving strategic partnerships, Cell C is poised to embrace the future with confidence and determination,” it concludes.