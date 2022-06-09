Minister calls for innovation council nominations

Higher education, science and innovation minister Dr Blade Nzimande is inviting nominations for new members of the National Advisory Council on Innovation (NACI).

The institutional body, established by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), works closely with the minister to drive government's innovation agenda.

The NACI council is appointed by the science and innovation minister to advise him or her, and through the minister, the Cabinet, on the role and contribution of science, mathematics, innovation and technology, including indigenous technologies, in promoting and achieving national objectives.

In a statement, the DSI explains the council will comprise of a chairperson, 16 to 20 members, the CEO of NACI, and an executive officer of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC).

The members will be appointed in their personal capacity and serve on a part-time basis for a four-year period, effective from 1 October, notes the statement, adding that allowances will be in accordance with the National Treasury guidelines for remuneration.

“The members of the council, other than the CEO and the executive officer of the DTIC, shall all be persons who have achieved distinction in any field of science and technology in their own right, or in the context of innovation, special knowledge or experience in relation to the management of science and technology or innovation, as well as special insight into the role and contribution of innovation in promoting and achieving national and provincial objectives.

In addition: “They must have special knowledge and experience of the functioning of the national system of innovation within which the science and technology system operates, the science and technology system, or any other aspect of NACI’s domain of responsibility.”

The application must have the relevant CV of the nominated candidate, including ID number, gender, race, designation and responsibilities, contact details (postal and e-mail addresses, and telephone numbers), qualifications and field, current and past service on boards, areas of expertise, and the names and contact details of at least two referees.

Confirmation of the availability of the nominee is also required and nominations will not be considered unless all the requirements set out are met, states the DSI.

All nominations must be sent to the director-general of science and innovation, for attention Thato Dube.

They may be submitted via e-mail to thato.dube@dst.gov.za or by post to the Department of Science and Innovation, Private Bag X894, Pretoria, 0001.

Alternatively, they may be delivered by hand to DSI building 53 in Brummeria, Pretoria.

Nominations must be submitted no later than 15 June.