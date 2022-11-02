Hytera Launches Partner Recruitment Program in Asia and Africa

Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, launched its partner recruitment program opening to companies in countries of Asia and Africa.

As a key player in the professional communications market, Hytera offers one of the most comprehensive product portfolios consisting of Digital Mobile Radio (DMR), Push-to-talk over Cellular (PoC), and Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) series radios, body cameras, and accessories. Owing to its decades of experience in the market, Hytera has served a wide range of industry verticals including public safety, utility, oil and gas, transportation, emergency response, hospitality, private security, and facility management.

The new program is developed to further expand Hytera’s global partner network made up of distributors, resellers, system integrators, and mobile operators. It will add momentum to Hytera’s growth, particularly in Asia and Africa. “With the new partner program, we offer a list of benefits for Hytera channel partners and vertical industry partners,” said Wilson Hu, Director of Hytera Channel Development Dept. “Hytera Partner Enabling Plan is also in place to help newly onboard partners and empower them to scale up profitability in existing markets as well as expand into new ones.”

The program includes benefits in sales incentives, financing terms, joint marketing, after-sales services, and manufacturer-assigned leads. In addition, the Hytera Partner Enabling Plan aims to give businesses an additional competitive edge by ensuring each partner meets a global quality standard. High standards matter for professional communication users, as they must be able to rely on their communication equipment to help them conduct their daily operations more efficiently, productively, and safely.

Working with best-in-class channel partners and industry partners lies at the heart of Hytera’s ability to deliver value to its users. Only by working closely together can Hytera and its partners ensure that the diverse requirements of professional communications are met. The combination of high-quality communication products and service provision from Hytera will give partners the necessary competitive edge to win more business and accelerate their growth.

Now is the ideal time to partner with Hytera, as the global trend toward digitization offers a great opportunity for the ICT industry. Increasingly more industries are looking to improve efficiency, boost productivity and reduce costs by digitizing their operations, especially communications systems.

Learn more about Hytera Partner Recruitment Program: https://bit.ly/3NiGFaE