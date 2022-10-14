Gauteng residents urged to safely dispose of e-waste

The e-government department has encouraged Gauteng residents to drop-off their e-waste at various sites located across the province.

This, as today marks international e-Waste Day, which was created in 2018 by the Waste Electronic and Electrical Equipment Forum.

The theme of this year’s focus is on small electrical devices that are no longer in use but are kept in drawers and cupboards, or often tossed in the general waste bin.

In 2019, the United Nations estimated that over 22 million tonnes of small e-waste were produced worldwide. That is 40% of the 57 million tonnes of total global e-waste.

E-government department MEC Mzi Khumalo has called on Gauteng residents to “recycle it all, no matter how small”.

“As we celebrate this year’s international e-Waste Day, remember to throw away your e-waste at the allocated sites across the province so we can preserve and protect our environment,” says the MEC.

In March, the Gauteng Provincial Government launched its own e-waste management process in the province. This system aims to create a clean, healthy and safe environment, while also stimulating the economy through supporting SMMEs within the recycling industry.

Khumalo adds: “Our e-Waste Management System looks at coordinating the efforts of disposing and recycling e-waste across the Gauteng city region.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government is looking at innovative ways to clean up our environment while coming up with e-waste programmes that will inspire the youth to be creative and train them on how to recycle e-waste. This will assist them to be economically empowered to start their own small businesses on e-waste management.”

According to the e-government department, e-waste drop-off sites have been established across all five Gauteng regions, namely Johannesburg, West-Rand, Sedibeng, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

The drop-off sites are in the following areas: eKasi Labs – Sebokeng, Mohlakeng, Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Katlehong, Mamelodi, Tembisa, Soweto, Kagiso; Faraday Taxi Rank, Imbumba House Johannesburg, 98 Grayston Drive Sandton, Stinkwater Multi-Recycling Buy-Back Centre, Katlehong 2 Customer Care Centre, Katlehong 1 Customer Care Centre, Alberton Civic Centre, Emfuleni Municipality, Bekkersdal Transfer Centre, Mohlakeng Buy-Back Centre and Randwest City Municipal Offices.