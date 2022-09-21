CA Southern Africa enters into strategic alliance with Perforce Software

Craig de Lucchi, Account Director, CA Southern Africa.

CA Southern Africa, the sole sub-Saharan representative of CA Technologies – a Broadcom company – has entered into a strategic alliance with Perforce Software. The relationship is a critical building block in completing CA Southern Africa’s DevSecOps capability, says Craig de Lucchi, Account Director, CA Southern Africa.

“Software is at the heart of every business nowadays, and because it is constantly changing and being added to at speed, continuous testing is critical to any organisation’s long-term competitiveness,” he says. “Perforce’s portfolio of specialised software provides us with solutions for automated testing of web and mobile apps continuously and collaboratively, so that the software innovation cycle is both rapid and robust, and the apps perform as required.”

Perforce’s highly scalable DevOps solutions are used by 75% of Fortune 100 companies. The company has over 1 million users and 26 offices worldwide. It works with select channel partners to deliver solutions that increase productivity and collaboration, allowing enterprises to release high-quality technology faster and achieve their digital transformation goals.

CA Southern Africa represents a comprehensive set of leading global vendors. Working with these partners, it creates solutions that underpin digital transformation for over 90% of South Africa’s blue-chip companies. Its extended partner ecosystem enables it to offer clients a full service, from advisory through application development to testing.

“We are delighted to be teaming with CA Southern Africa because it’s key for us to have a partner with a broad presence in the area and a strong DevOps ecosystem of its own, including consulting,” says Frank Wijma, Account Executive – EMEA, Perforce. “Our global footprint and CA Southern Africa’s local one complement each other, with the focus squarely on ensuring our clients get the best possible solution.”