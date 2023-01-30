VIDEO: 3D printing in mix to solve SA’s housing crisis

The 3D construction printing pilot project is located at the University of Johannesburg. (Photography: Lesley Moyo)

The use of 3D printing − also known as additive manufacturing − is expected to become part of the building practices in SA, to address the country’s social housing backlog.

This, after a 3D construction printing for sustainable human developments pilot project was officially unveiled at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Doornfontein Campus on Friday.

The initiative is funded by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and implemented by UJ’s Faculty of Civil Engineering and the Built Environment, in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Human Settlements and AfriSam.

While it can take months to build a house, the university’s 3D printing machine – valued at R6 million – printed a model of an RDP house in eight hours, it was revealed at the event.

As a result, the use of 3D printing is now being considered as a cost-saving and fast option to construct government-subsidised houses.

Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, UJ’s outgoing vice-chancellor and principal, said the 3D printing housing project is among the last to be rolled out under his tenure at the university.

“I’m excited about the partnership the minister [Dr Blade Nzimande] has created for us, that is not only between the department and UJ, but also involves the Department of Human Settlements of KZN.

“When this project has reached its fruition, we hope it will bring an end to the era of zinc-built houses,” which he said are very hot.

According to Marwala, the 3D-printed house is designed with strict adherence to the best practices of thermo dynamics.

Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, UJ’s outgoing vice-chancellor and principal. (Photography: Lesley Moyo)

The professor suggested projects such as this one have the potential to deal with the contradictions between the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’, which are a key fixture of the South African landscape.

It is estimated the urban housing backlog exceeds 2.4 million houses, with many families still living in informal housing, he said.

Stats SA further estimates there are 2 600 informal settlements in SA, which accommodate 1.4 million households.

SA has the potential to deliver more than 160 000 and 80 000 homes per year in the government-subsidised and private sectors, respectively, as evidenced by statistics for the 2008/09 financial year.

However, it has been noted the delivery of government-subsidised houses has been dropping at an alarming rate since 2009.

Commented Marwala: “We actually have a housing crisis that cannot only be dealt with by using traditional ways of construction – it’s going to be a mix and 3D printing will be part of that mix.

“We are 3D-printing houses using concrete, and the outcome is stronger than traditional housing and can sustain fire better than traditional housing. I think it should be put into the political economy of our construction.

“I think we can take this project and scale it up…we need to scale it up so that we are able to deal with the housing backlog that we face as a society. We have to end informal settlements and we have to end them by providing better housing.”

At UJ, the Department of Chemistry is 3D-printing chemical models for students to study more effectively, stated Marwala.

“It [3D printing] is fast. The 3D-printed house structure can be completed in eight hours. It is quicker than traditional construction and we can complete a house in one day. If we get all the forces – private, public, universities – to invest, we can actually deal with the issue of informality.”

(Photography: Lesley Moyo)

3D printing uses a device to create physical objects from digital models. The range of 3D-printable materials has grown significantly over the years, making the technology appealing to a wider array of industries.

In SA, the DSI, together with its entities, has led a number of 3D printing initiatives and proofs of concept.

Furthermore, the state is prioritising the modernisation of some sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, mining and construction. The 3D construction printing project at UJ is part of this, according to higher education, science and innovation minister Dr Blade Nzimande.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, Nzimande said 3D construction printing technology is one of the latest demonstrations of the DSI’s commitment to increasingly employ science, technology and innovation in addressing the day-to-day challenges, including in the provision of quality housing.

He pointed out there have been challenges of limited uptake of innovative building technologies in house construction in SA. “Research has shown innovation has changed how homes are made in many countries − their performance, affordability and functionality.

“Although the South African building regulatory environment is not prescriptive in the materials and products used in construction, there has been a slow uptake of innovative building products compared to that in other countries.”

Higher education, science and innovation minister Dr Blade Nzimande.(Photography: Lesley Moyo)

In response to the low-cost housing challenge, Nzimande revealed his department appointed UJ’s School of Civil Engineering and the Built Environment, to undertake the research project on 3D construction printing technologies and pilot the technology in the construction of housing.

He added the KZN Department of Human Settlements committed to provide serviced sites for the demonstration and building of 10 houses in Ethekwini Municipality.

The minister explained: “The construction 3D printing pilot project was first implemented on 1 April 2022 and is expected to conclude on 31 March 2024.

“In partnership with the KZN Department of Human Settlements, phase three of the project will entail the pilot implementation of construction 3D printing of full-scale houses in KZN with an identified construction SMME to implement the physical construction.

“Through this project, the KZN Department of Human Settlements plans to print a social building first – for example, a community centre – and then print houses later. The project site for construction is located in uMhlathuze Municipality, Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal.”

The minister noted that part of the agreement with the KZN Department of Human Settlements includes conducting detailed social perception studies (pre- and post-construction), detailing the lifecycle cost of 3D-printed houses based on local material and labour costs, identifying alternative sources of 3D local materials after testing their suitability, and providing policy and implementation guidelines and conducting skills transfer to SMMEs.

“Construction 3D printing will ensure many benefits to the South African housing construction industry, particularly where mass-scale house customisation is required,” he concluded.