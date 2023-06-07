Hillstone Networks named a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Network Firewalls
Hillstone Networks named a Customers’ Choice in Network Firewalls for the 4th year running, in addition to being named a Strong Performer in the 2023 Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response
Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, announced today that it has been included in two Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” reports Hillstone has been recognized as a Customers' Choice vendor for Network Firewalls and named a Strong Performer for its newly released Network Detection and Resolution (NDR) solution. Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions are based on voluntary and verified feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, or using the products or services.
“Customers have spoken and recognized our unwavering commitment to providing integrative cybersecurity solutions that have effectively delivered coverage, control, and consolidation to over 26,000 of their peers globally, in a challenging and dynamic cybersecurity landscape,” said Tim Liu, co-founder & CTO, of Hillstone Networks. “We will continue to innovate and push the boundaries of cybersecurity to protect our customers' critical assets."
Key Highlights
NDR:
- Hillstone Networks received a 100% “willingness to recommend” rating from its users, based on 25 reviews as of March 2023.
- 92% of surveyed Hillstone users gave the company a 5 out of 5 stars rating.
- Hillstone Networks’ Support Experience received a 4.9 out of 5 rating based on 25 reviews.
- Hillstone Networks’ Product Capabilities received a 5 out of 5 rating based on 24 reviews.
Network Firewalls:
- Hillstone Networks received a 99% “willingness to recommend” rating from its users, based on 107 reviews as of March 2023.
- 84% of surveyed Hillstone users gave the company a 5 out of 5 stars rating.
- Hillstone Networks’ Support Experience received a 4.9 out of 5 rating based on 102 reviews.
- Hillstone Networks’ Product Capabilities received a 4.9 out of 5 rating based on 101 reviews.
Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Network Firewalls, Peer Contributors, 31 May 2023 Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response, Peer Contributors, 29 May 2023
About Gartner Peer Insights™
Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Hillstone Networks
Hillstone Networks’ Integrative Cyber Security approach delivers coverage, control, and consolidation to secure digital transformation for more than 26,000 enterprises worldwide. Learn more at www.hillstonenet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005578/en/
Contacts
Zeyao Hu
+1 4085086750
inquiry@hillstonenet.com