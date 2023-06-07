Hillstone Networks named a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Network Firewalls

Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, announced today that it has been included in two Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” reports Hillstone has been recognized as a Customers' Choice vendor for Network Firewalls and named a Strong Performer for its newly released Network Detection and Resolution (NDR) solution. Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions are based on voluntary and verified feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, or using the products or services.

“Customers have spoken and recognized our unwavering commitment to providing integrative cybersecurity solutions that have effectively delivered coverage, control, and consolidation to over 26,000 of their peers globally, in a challenging and dynamic cybersecurity landscape,” said Tim Liu, co-founder & CTO, of Hillstone Networks. “We will continue to innovate and push the boundaries of cybersecurity to protect our customers' critical assets."

Key Highlights

NDR:

Hillstone Networks received a 100% “willingness to recommend” rating from its users, based on 25 reviews as of March 2023.

92% of surveyed Hillstone users gave the company a 5 out of 5 stars rating.

Hillstone Networks’ Support Experience received a 4.9 out of 5 rating based on 25 reviews.

Hillstone Networks’ Product Capabilities received a 5 out of 5 rating based on 24 reviews.

Network Firewalls:

Hillstone Networks received a 99% “willingness to recommend” rating from its users, based on 107 reviews as of March 2023.

84% of surveyed Hillstone users gave the company a 5 out of 5 stars rating.

Hillstone Networks’ Support Experience received a 4.9 out of 5 rating based on 102 reviews.

Hillstone Networks’ Product Capabilities received a 4.9 out of 5 rating based on 101 reviews.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Network Firewalls, Peer Contributors, 31 May 2023 Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response, Peer Contributors, 29 May 2023