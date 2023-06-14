BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
BREAKING: Jorge Mendes appointed Cell C CEO

By Samuel Mungadze, Africa editor
Johannesburg, 14 Jun 2023
Cell C is set to announce Jorge Mendes as its new CEO.
Cell C is set to announce Jorge Mendes, former chief consumer business officer at Vodacom South Africa, as its new CEO.

ITWeb understands that Mendes, who exited Vodacom in December and served the mandatory six months garden leave, is now set to take over the reins at Cell C.

The experienced telecoms executive is replacing Douglas Craigie Stevenson who resigned as Cell C’s top man in March.

Brett Copans, chief restructuring officer, was the interim CEO.

ITWeb approached Cell C to confirm Mendes’ appointment and the telco said: “Cell C will announce the appointment of its CEO tomorrow.”

Cell C didn’t deny Mendes is their new man to take control of the company.

Mendes spent nearly 30 years with Vodacom. He had stints in with the company in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, and Tanzania before joining the South African operation.

His appointment comes a day after Cell C announced the inclusion of Maya Makanjee and Godfrey Motsa to its board today, saying the company's focus is on accelerating growth and fuelling investor confidence.

Both executives have extensive experience in the telecoms space, having worked for Cell C’s peers in the past.

Cell C recently navigated a complex transaction to de-leverage the balance sheet as part of the telco’s turnaround strategy.

