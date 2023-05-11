Technodyn International appointed Zebra reseller
The partnership brings rugged, robust, mobile edge directly to the hands of local customers.
Technodyn International, the exclusive strategic partner for global cloud enterprise software company IFS in sub-Saharan Africa, is pleased to announce its appointment as a reseller of leading digital solution provider Zebra Technologies. Through the agreement, Technodyn customers can now procure the software-enriched digital devices offered by Zebra to help customers with their rugged mobile devices, tablets and kiosk needs.
The Zebra devices are ideal for customers in, among others, retail, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and telecommunications. They are a critical component of the mobile edge and provide customers with access to superior rugged devices that can withstand the harshest environments. Today, IFS and Zebra enjoy a global affiliation and the devices can be seamlessly deployed alongside an IFS system to support field service enablement.
“We are delighted with our Zebra partnership as many of our customers need premium, supported devices that they can use in the field and are interoperable with their EAM or ERP systems,” says Esenthren Govender, Solutions Executive, Technodyn International. “A key differentiator for Zebra’s products is that they are supported locally through a solid distribution network, are fit for purpose in the industries they serve, are backed by warranties and are a critical link to the data customers need from the mobile edge.”
According to Technodyn, the Zebra devices are particularly attractive to its customers across sub-Saharan Africa who require rugged solutions on the road and in the field. Its RFID technology and devices are also ideal for customers who need to be able to perform track and trace, geofencing and asset monitoring of high-value assets. The devices seamlessly integrate with third-party systems and boast their own operating system that is fully supported across the region.
“We are pleased to welcome Technodyn to our partner network and believe that we will be able to unpack extensive value to their customer ecosystem as we collaborate to bring innovative answers to some of the most challenging environments,” says Lenny Naicker, Senior Channel Manager, Zebra Technologies. "Through our partnership with IFS, we are collectively transforming the lives of field service engineers and delivering customers the data they need to make real-time data-driven decisions. As the exclusive partner of IFS in the region, we are looking forward to driving this message among the Technodyn customer base."
Zebra devices are now available from Technodyn International with immediate effect.
Technodyn International
Technodyn International is the exclusive strategic Sub-Saharan African partner of IFS global, delivering on-premises and cloud-based enterprise applications for businesses that build, sell, distribute, and maintain goods and services. Our portfolio extends service management, enterprise resource planning and enterprise asset management solutions, delivered as modules or as a single suite and hosted in your data centre or cloud or our cloud. We ensure the effective delivery of solutions, products, services, and training to our partner-led channel ecosystem. A subsidiary of Technodyn Holdings, a Level 1 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) company with its headquarters in South Africa, we deliver quality global solutions to a local market.
Zebra
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts.