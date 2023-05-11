Technodyn International appointed Zebra reseller

Esenthren Govender, Solutions Executive, Technodyn International.

Technodyn International, the exclusive strategic partner for global cloud enterprise software company IFS in sub-Saharan Africa, is pleased to announce its appointment as a reseller of leading digital solution provider Zebra Technologies. Through the agreement, Technodyn customers can now procure the software-enriched digital devices offered by Zebra to help customers with their rugged mobile devices, tablets and kiosk needs.

The Zebra devices are ideal for customers in, among others, retail, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and telecommunications. They are a critical component of the mobile edge and provide customers with access to superior rugged devices that can withstand the harshest environments. Today, IFS and Zebra enjoy a global affiliation and the devices can be seamlessly deployed alongside an IFS system to support field service enablement.

“We are delighted with our Zebra partnership as many of our customers need premium, supported devices that they can use in the field and are interoperable with their EAM or ERP systems,” says Esenthren Govender, Solutions Executive, Technodyn International. “A key differentiator for Zebra’s products is that they are supported locally through a solid distribution network, are fit for purpose in the industries they serve, are backed by warranties and are a critical link to the data customers need from the mobile edge.”

According to Technodyn, the Zebra devices are particularly attractive to its customers across sub-Saharan Africa who require rugged solutions on the road and in the field. Its RFID technology and devices are also ideal for customers who need to be able to perform track and trace, geofencing and asset monitoring of high-value assets. The devices seamlessly integrate with third-party systems and boast their own operating system that is fully supported across the region.

“We are pleased to welcome Technodyn to our partner network and believe that we will be able to unpack extensive value to their customer ecosystem as we collaborate to bring innovative answers to some of the most challenging environments,” says Lenny Naicker, Senior Channel Manager, Zebra Technologies. "Through our partnership with IFS, we are collectively transforming the lives of field service engineers and delivering customers the data they need to make real-time data-driven decisions. As the exclusive partner of IFS in the region, we are looking forward to driving this message among the Technodyn customer base."

Zebra devices are now available from Technodyn International with immediate effect.