Cloud, smart automation the way to go for efficient payroll management

Many employers across SADC and East Africa are still manually managing payrolls and leave calculations, resulting in the risk of errors and days of unnecessary effort and time wastage each month. This is according to Rezelde Botha, Business Unit Manager for Sage at Axiz, who says smart cloud-based solutions are now starting to take off in these markets to revolutionise traditional approaches.

“There are still companies across Africa using excel spreadsheets to manage their payrolls, with time-consuming authorisation processes, printed payslips, tax certificates and leave forms,” she says. “Since the start of the pandemic, with many employees working from home and companies embracing the cloud, organisations are discovering that those old payroll methods are no longer suitable.”

Botha says companies getting smart about payroll systems are looking to Sage Payroll software, distributed in SADC and East Africa via Axiz and its partner network. “We’re getting excellent feedback from customers in these regions as they realise cloud is the way to go,” she says.

Botha says Sage Payroll software is a cloud-based solution to help businesses of all sizes run payroll, handle tax calculations automatically and even manage leave applications.

“Businesses in SADC and East Africa are finding two Sage Payroll features particularly compelling: the fact that it is available on a cost-effective subscription model, and that it can be accessed by users from wherever they are. Many customers are opting to avoid an upfront cost and take monthly, quarterly or annual subscriptions. They are also finding that because it is cloud-based and user-friendly, it is very easy for HR and finance to access and use while remote working.”

Sage Business Cloud Payroll Professional and Sage 300 People are Payroll products available for medium-sized businesses.

Says Mohammed Mosam, Director of Product Marketing, Sage Africa and Middle East: “Running an accurate payroll and meeting the inland tax authority submission deadlines is a critical responsibility for every business, yet few business owners and managers enjoy getting caught up in tedious paperwork. Sage’s cloud solutions make it affordable and easy for any business to automate their payroll and save hours of admin time every month. The team can focus on customers and strategic growth, and rest easy in the knowledge that their payroll is fully compliant.”

Sage Payroll is secure, accurate and compliant, automatically manages all deductions, allowances and bonuses, and easily supports printing or e-mailing of payslips. Various leave types can be managed effortlessly with the leave module, which is included for free. Compliance with local legislation is supported through automatic updates and Payroll Professional also supports personnel management features and employee self-service.

For more information about Sage Payroll solutions, contact Axiz. rasage@axiz.com.