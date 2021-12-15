ICT tenders: Last calls

Public sector buying activity is declining as much of the private sector prepares to close tomorrow for the year end holiday season.

Nevertheless there are over 100 tenders still on offer. However, the ICT sector need not put off their breaks as only four requests feature December deadlines. That said, service providers should keep an eye out for briefing sessions that are still scheduled for this year.

State-owned entities (SOEs) have seen the biggest drop in advertisements this week despite the South African Broadcasting Corporation leading the issue with nine tenders, followed by the State IT Agency with eight requests and the Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality with seven. In fact, municipalities account for much of the new advertisements on offer this week. Advertisements from national departments have seen a rise in activity, increasing from six to 10.

Despite being the biggest loser in tender numbers, the software sector still leads with 72 requests, followed by the services sector with 69. Hardware is also a big loser with interest declining by 15 tenders to 46. The telecommunications sector is down four advertisements but with a still buoyant total of 21.

New tenders

Cederberg Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of mobile communication devices and services for a three year period.

Tender no: CED 21/2021-2022

Information: R Meyers, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: reandrom@cederbergraad.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Mobility, Cellular, Mobile, Data

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority

The authority is re-advertising for a service provider to supply, install and maintain a cloud-based contact centre management system for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/14

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Contact centre, Call centre, Support and maintenance, Cloud computing

PSIRA is also re-advertising its request for the supply, development, implementation and maintenance of an online examination/assessment module.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/15

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development, Training and eLearning, Internet, Online assessment, Online

Department of Transport

The department is looking for a service provider to develop, implement, maintain, and support a document management system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: DOT/12/2021/ITP

Information: Nelisiwe Nyawo, Tel: (012) 309 3291, E-mail: NyawoN@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance, Document management

Water Research Commission

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of 30 notebooks.

Tender no: WRC 007-2021/22

Information: SCM, Tel: (012) 761 9300, E-mail: quotations@wrc.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

National Development Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of Sage 300 People system with support and maintenance over a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 12 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: NDA09/CS02/21

Information: Muzi Matsenjwa, Cell: 073 942 9695, E-mail: muzim@nda.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, HR

Bids are invited for Microsoft Dynamics Great Plains 2018 transition to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central with support and maintenance over a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: NDA10/CS03/21

Information: Muzi Matsenjwa, Cell: 073 942 9695, E-mail: muzim@nda.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Knysna Municipality

A three year contract is offered for the maintenance of the municipality's existing telemetry installation.

Tender no: T 23 of 2021/22

Information: Rhoydon Parry or Mzwanele Mato, Tel: (044) 302 6300, E-mail:

mmato@knysna.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Telemetry, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications

Transport Education and Training Authority

Proposals are invited for the appointment of qualified and/or accredited ICT service provider to provide integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP), support and maintenance for TETA’s complete financial management business processes for the period of five years.

Tender no: TETA21/COO/0012B/ERP SUPPORT

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 202

2Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Support and maintenance

A qualified ICT service provider is sought to provide a management information system (MIS), support and maintenance for TETA’s core business processes for the period of five years.

Tender no: TETA21/COO/0013B/MIS SUPPORT

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Management information system, Support and maintenance, MIS

Proposals are requested for the design, development implementation and maintenance of an online project monitoring and stakeholder support system (OPMSS) for TETA funded projects for a period of four years.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Dec – Link.

Tender no: TETA21/PME/0007C/ONLINE PROJECT MONITORING

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, OPMSS, Support and maintenance, Online, Internet, Stakeholder support

Ehlanzeni District Municipality

The Mpumalanga region is re-advertising its tender for the appointment of a service provider for the rental and maintenance of copier machines for a period of three years.

Tender no: EDM/24/2021-22

Information: Technical: M Ndlovu, Tel: (013) 759 8500, E-mail: tsotetsi@ehlanzeni.gov.za. General: SP Khumalo, Tel: (013) 759 8573, E-mail: pkhumalo@ehlanzeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Imaging

The district is also re-advertising for provision of internet services.

Tender no: EDM/25/2021-22

Information: Technical: L Espag, Tel: (013) 759 8500, E-mail: tsotetsi@ehlanzeni.gov.za. General: SP Khumalo, Tel: (013) 759 8573, E-mail: pkhumalo@ehlanzeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

Solplaatje Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of prepayment electricity vending services with third party vending management and revenue enhancement /TID management.

Tender no: FIN/INC01/2021

Information: Josephine Modutle, Tel: (053) 830 6731, E-mail: jmodutle@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Pre-paid, TID, Token identifier, Vending

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality requires supply and installation of internet access on fibre, point to point connection for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Dec – Virtual.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0342

Information: Sinenhlanhla Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Internet, Fibre, ISP, P2P

Mhlathuze Water

Supply, delivery and configuration of laptops and peripherals are required on a lease-to-own basis.

Tender no: MW/12/10/2021/2022

Information: Mmatsie Sekoktla, Tel: (035) 902 1037, E-mail: msekokotla@mhlathuze.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Peripherals

Johannesburg Development Agency

The agency is advertising for a business continuity management framework and programme implementation for the JDA Bus Factory for three months.

Tender no: JDA-IA/BCM-001/2021

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Business continuity, Security

Mbizana Local Municipality

Supply and delivery of laptops and desktops are sought in the Eastern Cape.

Tender no: WMM 00071 UCT RF&C

Information: M. Nqwazi, Tel: (060) 996 9848, E-mail: nqwazim@mbizana.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Limpopo

The province is looking for a Veeam accredited service provider to procure and renew Veeam Availability Suite Enterprise software licenses.

Tender no: EDET 275/2021

Information: KO Mmola, Tel: (015) 295 8852, E-mail: mmolako@ledet.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Koukamma Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for the support of internet, firewall and SD-WAN connectivity.

Tender no: Tender 17/2021

Information: M Molefe, Tel: (042) 288 7211, E-mail: mmolefe@koukamma.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance, Internet, Firewall, SD-WAN, Security

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

Bids are invited for the provision and implementation of a new centralised customer relations management (CRM) software including ongoing maintenance and support for an initial period of five years.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0012

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, CRM, Customer relationship management, Support and maintenance

Musina Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality requires design, hosting and maintenance of its website for a period of three years.

Tender no: 01-2021/22

Information: P Peta, Tel: 076 062 2211, E-mail: phalakatshelap@musina.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Hosting, Websites, Support and maintenance

King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality

KSDLM wishes to establish a panel of three service providers for co-sourcing information and communication technology audits for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCM:020/2021/22

Information: Mdingi, Tel: (047) 501 4204, E-mail: mdingil@ksd.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, Auditing, Forensics

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance

PRASA also requires planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in PRASA’s Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/111/10/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Optical, OTN, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

The agency is also advertising for the supply and delivery of telecoms tools.

Tender no: 19/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: ekalemba@prasa.com.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware

PRASA is also advertising for the as-and-when required maintenance, repairs and servicing of fibre systems, copper backbone and associated equipment Infrastructure in the Western Cape region.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Jan

Tender no: 11/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Adriana Hagen, Cell: 082 378 3335, E-mail: Adriana.Hagen@prasa.com.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Broadband, Fibre

Community Schemes Ombud Service

CSOS wishes to appoint a panel of ICT hardware service providers for a period of three years.

Tender no: CSOS016-2021

Information: Pabalelo Kgoetego, Tel: (066) 305 8303, E-mail: Pabalelo.Kgoetego@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware

The Presidency

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply of digital signage/communication software for its digital communication channel and the maintenance and support of this channel for a period of three years.

Tender no: PO 2021/22:008

Information: Madira Selomo, Tel: (012) 300 5951, E-mail: tenders@presidency.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

A bidder is sought to perform assets verification, provide the fixed asset register (FAR) in an application software including support and maintenance for a period of three years.

Tender no: PO 2021/22:003

Information: Madira Selomo, Tel: (012) 300 5951, E-mail: tenders@presidency.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Estate Agency Affairs Board

The board requests experienced and reputable bidders to submit proposals for the implementation of an integrated ERP solution for the purpose of automation and modernisation of processes. The proposed solution should be implementable in phases over a period of 10 to 12 months. The fully functional and integrated ERP will have the potential to replace or enhance some of the applications listed in the bid document. The ERP should offer functionality in all departments and be accessible to all the Estate Agency Affairs Board offices. The main purpose of this software integration is to provide a single view of the organisation’s information and to improve service offerings to the employees, stakeholders and the board.

Tender no: ERP /2021/008

Information: Loyiso Befile, Tel: (011) 731 5712, E-mail: Loyiso.Befile@eaab.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, ERP, Enterprise resource planning

The EAABis currently undergoing a modernisation programme which focuses on the transformation of processes, technology and human capabilities to further enhance current operations, increase operational efficiencies and improve quality of service offered to its clients in respect of their call centre services.

Tender no: CCE/2021/007

Information: Thokozani Khumalo, Tel: (011) 731 2207, E-mail: Thokozani.Khumalo@eaab.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Call centre, Contact centre

Department of Agriculture,Land Reform and Rural Development

A service provider is sought to provide adhoc support and maintenance for SAP Crystal Server 2016 software for the period of 2(two) years.

Tender no: 1(0118)21-22 Amended

Information: Phuti Lekgau, Tel: (012) 312 9816, E-mail: Phuti.lekgau@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Servers, Support and maintenance

South African Maritime Safety Authority

SAMSA invites proposals from suitable service providers for business continuity, disaster recovery and backup services for a period of five years.

Tender no: BID NO - SAMSA - 041 - 2021 - 22

Information: Tuletu Ngqolowa, Cell: 079 522 2786, E-mail: tngqolowa@samsa.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Business continuity, Disaster recovers, Backup

Department of Social Development

DSD is looking for a service provider to provide specialised IT skills in terms of the Cibecs platform.

Tender no: SD12/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Skills

Proposals are also requested for the installation, configuration, migration, maintenance and support of the server and storage infrastructure at the DSD Groenkloof office.

Tender no: SD13/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage, Services, Support and maintenance

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for renewal of license and subscription of McAfee end-point protection services and provide support and security service for the 2021-2024 period.

Tender no: SD14/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought to supply and implement the risk management system and provide maturity assessment and privacy vulnerability scans, detailed gap audits and remediation action, execution and platform integration and implementation.

Tender no: SD15/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Risk management, Security, Maturity, Vulnerability, Integration, Platform

Lepelle Northern Water

The organisation wishes to lease multifunction photocopy units, support and maintenance for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 Jan – Virtual.

Tender no: LNW 12/21/22

Information: Technical: Lebo Thabang, Tel: (015) 295 1800, Cell: 083 461 2653, E-mail: lebot@lepelle.co.za. General: Emily Mabetlela, Tel: (015) 295 1800, E-mail: emilym2@lepelle.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Printing, Imaging

Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services SETA

MerSETA is advertising for a payroll and HR system.

Tender no: ICT/2021/017

Information: Deslynn Lucas, Tel: (010) 217 3376, E-mail: tenders@merseta.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, HR, Payroll

Umgeni Water

The organisation requires supply and installation of CCTV and access control systems.

Tender no: 2022/029

Information: Zakhele Cele, Tel: (033) 341 1313, E-mail: Zakhele.cele@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Access control, Security, Biometrics

Limpopo Community Education and Training College

A service provider is sought for the supply and delivery of 26 desktop printers and one heavy-duty photocopying machine on a 36 months contract.

Tender no: LCETC 2021-004

Information: MT Mashele, Tel: (015) 753 0013, E-mail: mmashele@lp.cetc.edu.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Breede Valley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of various IT equipment.

Tender no: BV923/2021

Information: Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware

Small Enterprise Development Agency

Seda requests bids for the supply, delivery, training and support of 5000 point of sale (POS) devices to selected Seda clients at their place of business operations nationally.

Compulsory briefing: 12 Jan – Link.

Tender no: RFPT 08-2021/22

Information: F Leeuw, Tel: (012) 441 1333, E-mail: fleeuw@seda.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Point of sale, POS, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

Dube TradePort Corporation

The organisation is looking for a professional services provider to consolidate its spatial geodatabase.

Compulsory briefing:10 Dec – Virtual.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/06/IFR/05/2021

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Data

Department of Infrastructure Development, Gauteng

The province wishes to set up a EPWP panel for training service providers in information and communication technology (ICT) for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP 21/10/2021

Information: Chriselda Nkadimeng, Tel: (011) 355 5139, E-mail: chriselda.nkadimeng@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Training and eLearning

Department of Community Safety, Gauteng

Bids are invited for the procurement and installation of 103 Tetra radios.

Tender no: GT/GDCS/116/2021

Information: Thebe Mereotlhe or Kwazi Shezi, Tel: (011) 689 3746, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Tetra radios

Richtersveld Municipality

Bids are invited for the appointment of a suitable service provider to supply, install and maintain a hosted internet protocol telephone system and IP phone for a period of three years.

Tender no: TMS/NC061/11/2021

Information: Alex September, Tel: (027) 851 1107, E-mail: alex@richtersveld.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Hardware, VoIP, Voice over IP

Department of Sports, Arts and Culture

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply and installation of security equipment, upgrade of software to link to the existing access control system with add-ons and complete maintenance for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: DSAC 17/21-22

Information: Thaele Thekiso, Tel: (012) 441 3911, E-mail: thaelet@dsac.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Hardware, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought to procure and install ICT equipment at the Oliver Reginald Tambo Garden of Remembrance.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Jan – See below.

Tender no: DSAC 18/21-22

Information: Jimmy Chauke, Cell: 071 688 6430, E-mail: jimmyc@dsac.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware

Department of Economic Development andTourism, KwaZulu Natal

The province wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the provision of specialised broadband technical support services for a period of three years.

Tender no: ZNT 07 EDTEA 2021/2022

Information: Sthabile Khuzwayo, Tel: (033) 264 2862, E-mail: sthabile.khuzwayo@kznedtea.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Dec 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Broadband, Support and maintenance

Supply and delivery of Techno Hubs ICT equipment is sought for Ray Nkonyeni.

Tender no: 2021092102/03

Information: Linely Nadasen, Cell: 082 461 9304, E-mail: Linely.Nadasen@kznedtea.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware

Mbombela Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires ICT equipment support and maintenance services.

Tender no: 367/2021

Information: Dennies Sithole, Tel: (013) 759 9469, E-mail: dennies.sithole@mbombela.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

Bids are invited for the lease, supply and maintenance of multifunctional printers.

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT02/2021

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: (011) 712 6640, E-mail:emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 22 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Services, Support and maintenance

Financial Sector Conduct Authority

The authority requires telephone system support.

Tender no: FSCA2021/22-T011

Information: Nobusi Mazwai, Tel: (012) 367 7847, E-mail: tenders@fsca.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Telecommunications, Telephony, Support and maintenance

Armscor

Armscor is advertising for a video conferencing solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Dec

Tender no: EICT/2021/23

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Video conferencing

An Internet service provider is sought for BBBEE enterprise and supplier development (ESD) for financial years 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Tender no: ECCO/2021/25

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Services

Airports Company of South Africa

Proposals are invited for the provision of AMS Suite for a period of sixty (60) months.

Tender no: COR6757/2021/RFP

Information: Potso Makgtho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software

The provision of financial year-end support is sought for ACSA and its subsidiaries for the 2022 financial year-end period using Caseware software for a period of eight months.

Tender no: COR6758/2021/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel: (011) 723 1483, E-mail: sydney.mfeka@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Financial

Department of Agriculture and Land Reform, Northern Cape

The province requires supply and delivery of laptops and mouses.

Tender no: NC/DALO/2002

Information: Cynthia Mahunonyane, Cell: 083 560 8799, E-mail: amontse@ncpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Peripherals

National Energy Regulator of South Africa

A professional and competent service provider is sought to relocate the existing NERSA information communication technology server room to a new room over a period of three months.

Tender no: NERSA/2122/ICT/SRU/BID022

Information: SCM Team, Tel: (012) 401 4795, E-mail: SCM@nersa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services

South African Post Office Limited

A service provider is sought to manage services for the provision of 1000 temporary resources for replacement of SASSA cards for a period of six months.

Tender no: RFP 01/07/2021

Information: Nokulunga Moloi, E-mail: Nokulunga.Moloi@Postbank.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Professional services, Staffing

State Information Technology Agency

The Western Cape Department of Health requires the supply of a web-based multi-warehouse, warehouse management and distribution centre solution to be delivered as a software as a service (SaaS) inclusive of full maintenance and support for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: RFB 1095

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Supply chain management, Warehouse management, Software as a service, SaaS

SITA wishes to procure license renewal of the existing Symantec protection and DLP suites, maintenance and support for its clients for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2526-2021

Information: Mandla Nhlabathi, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Mandla.Nhlabathi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software licensing, Security, DLP, Data

A service provider is sought for the design of a national digitised integrated water and sanitation monitoring system for the Department of Water and Sanitation for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFB 2522-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Digital

Off-site backup storage services are required including collection and delivery of backup media to SITA for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Dec – Refer to bid document.

Tender no: RFB 2523-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Managed services, Security, Back up, Storage

SITA wishes to acquire the services of a supply chain management (SCM) execution partner (professional services) for a period of six months with an option to extend for a further three months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2520-2021

Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: (012) 482 3293, E-mail: Andisiwe.Kunaka@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, SCM, Supply chain management, Software

SITA wishes to procure Dell network equipment for the Blenny relocation project for the Department of Defence for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2513-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking

The Department of Higher Education and Training requires supply and installation of information technology asset and device tracking tool as well as monitoring of the assets for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2511-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Asset tracking, Device tracking, Security

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Purchase, installation and commissioning of an integrated over the top (OTT) solution is sought for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/66

Information: Israel, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Broadcasting, Media, OTT, Streaming

The SABC is advertising for the provision and implementation of a digital signature solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFQ/IT/2021/164

Information: Livhuwani, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Digital, Security, Digital signature

The broadcaster is also looking for an Avid Isis and Interplay system expert support service which includes installation, configuration and troubleshooting the whole Avid Isis and Interplay system at its post-production facilities for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP/HEN/2021/67

Information: Phumzile, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Storage, Support and maintenance, Professional services

A service provider is sought to provide a SAP travel management specialist for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/158

Information: Ayanda, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Travel management

The SABC wishes to appoint a service provider to supply and implement a travel and expense management system.

Tender no: RFP/FIN/2021/42

Information: Tender Office, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Dec 2021

Tags: Software

The broadcaster is also looking for a service provider to provide rental of 100 notebooks for the duration of five months from January 2022 to May 2022.

Tender no: RFQ/IT/2021/162

Information: Avuyile, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Computing, Mobility

A suitable service provider is sought to provide a SAP sales and distribution/accounts receivable (SD/AR) specialist for a period of 12months.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/159

Information: Blonde, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Software, ERP

Provision of subscription licences is required for SAP Sales Cloud (C4C) for a one year period.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/168

Information: Lerato, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

The SABC requires software maintenance for existing SAP licences for a period of six months.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/167

Information: Lerato Masango, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

The company is looking for an experienced service provider for the deployment of the integrated learning management system with support and maintenance and licensing for a period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP39/21/22/ LMS

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1000, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Learning management, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

Sentech Limited

A service provider is sought for a turnkey solution for the design, supply, integration and installation of antenna controller systems for 2 x C-Band and 3 x Ku-Band antennas.

Tender no: SENT/025/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Software, Antennas

Sentech requires data centre consulting services for a period of one year.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT-027-2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Musa, Tel: (011) 471 4442, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Data centre, Consulting, Professional services

Bids are invited for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of the access control, CCTV surveillance and public address system and provide maintenance for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan

Tender no: SENT/030/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Access control, CCTV, Support and maintenance, Security

Inkomati Catchment Management Agency

A service provider is sought to establish an automated asset verification system for a period of four months.

Tender no: IUCMA/022/ASSETVERIFICATION/2021

Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo, Tel: (013) 753 9039, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Asset verification

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KZN metro wishes to appoint a service provider for the administration and implementation of Computer Associates solutions for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-3719

Information: Firoz Esoof, Tel: (031) 322 8028, E-mail: firoz.esoof@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services

The municipality is also advertising for a managed security operations centre for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-3662

Information: Technical: Zamani Ngubane or Mondli Maphumulo, Tel: (031) 322 8602/9524. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, SOC, Security, Security operations centre

The supply, installation and maintenance of a corporate firewall solution is also sought for 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-3713

Information: Technical: Mondli Maphumulo, Tel: (031) 322 9524. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Firewall

Bids are invited for provision of smart vending for utility and revenue enhancement solutions within the eThekwini Municipality area of supply for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: E.9792

Information: Technical: Thulebona Memela, Tel: (031) 311 9850. General: Tumo Mpetsane, Tel: (031) 311 9420, E-mail: tumo.mpetsane@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Vending, Smart vending, Electricity, Pre-paid

Provision of electronic payment processing services is also sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 1F-3863

Information: Technical: Portiah Mbutho, Tel: (031) 311 1360, E-mail: Portiah.Mbutho@durban.gov.za. General: Senzo Ngesi, Tel: (031) 322 8243, E-mail: Senzo.Ngesi@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Payment processing, Electronic payment, Internet

A service provider is required to implement the capital asset management module of the JDE Enterprise One system for a period of three years.

Tender no: 1X-3386

Information: Technical: Clinton Naidoo, Tel: (031) 311 4937. General: Ivan Moonsamy, Tel: (031) 311 6379, E-mail: ivan.moonsamy@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and management, Asset management

Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ETSI TETRA terminals and accessories for a 36-month period

Compulsory clarification: 17 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: 1K-3864

Information: Technical: Jabulani Chauke, Tel: (031) 322 9535. General: Cleo Nkwanyana, Tel: (031) 322 9527, E-mail: cleo.nkwanyana@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Tetra terminals

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for the supply, installation, maintenance and support of an identity lifecycle management solution.

Tender no: 176S/2021/22

Information: Adri Janse van Rensburg, Tel: (021) 400 1516, E-mail: Adri.JansevanRensburg@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance, Identity management, Lifecycle management

Provision of scanning and decryption of drivers and vehicle license software is sought for the city's mobile devices.

Tender no: 102S158S/2021/22

Information: Paul Valentyn, Tel: (021) 444 3309, E-mail: pauljacobus.valentyn@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Software licensing, Security, Decryption

The city also requires supply, delivery and/or installation and/or commissioning of expansions to CCT ETSI tetra digital radio trunking infrastructure.

Tender no: 153G/2021/22

Information: Irfaan Hamdulay, Tel: (021) 975 4702, E-mail: irfaan.hamdulay@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications

A digital platform is required for idea management and public participation.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Link.

Tender no: 181S/2021/22

Information: Lindsay Wicomb, Tel: (021) 400 1558, E-mail: lindsay.wicomb@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Digital, Internet, IoT

National Housing Finance Corporation Limited

Proposals are requested for an enterprise architecture (EA) and business process management (BPM) tool.

Tender no: NM/11/2021

Information: Pumza Nsukwini, Cell: 060 707 0111, E-mail: pumzan@nhfc.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Enterprise architecture, Business process management, EA, BPM

South African National Space Agency

SANSA is advertising for the design, supply, installation and maintenance of a micro data centre solution.

Tender no: SS/026/11/2021

Information: Nicole Strauss, Tel: (028) 285 0048, E-mail: nstrauss@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Datacentres, Micro datacentre, Support and maintenance

The organisation invites bids for the provision of 3.7m Orbital systems antenna as per specification delivered to Space Operations directorate located in Hartebeesthoek in the West Rand District, Gauteng.

Tender no: SO/059/11/2021

Information: Obakeng Phutu, Tel: (012) 334 5000, E-mail: ophutu@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications

Preferred suppliers of earth observation software development resources (IT resources) are sought for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: EO/012/11/2021

Information: SCM official, Tel: (012) 844 0500, E-mail: eo-scm@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Professional services, Consulting, Services

Mossel Bay Municipality

The municipality invites bids for an anti-fraud hotline.

Tender no: TDR255/2021/2022

Information: Henry Laufs, Tel: (044) 606 5198, E-mail: hlaufs@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Contact centre, Call centre

Eskom

The utility is advertising for a turnkey solution for an automatic identification data capture (AIDC) solution as an off premise, software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud that will cover both the software and hardware as a service for a period of six years and one month (this period includes project rollout of 13 months and five years solution subscription).

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1057CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Software-as-a-service, Support and maintenance, Identity management, AIDC, Security, Cloud computing, Hardware-as-a-service, SaaS, HaaS

Provision of ad-hoc and basic software support is sought for monitoring on-line electrical distribution networks for five operating units and Eskom Academy of Learning servers for a period of 18 months.

Tender no: MWP1020CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Eskom requires provision of a latest industry standard translation software, which includes maintenance and support for five years, professional services: installation, configuration, training, and identity access management integration for on premise solution.

Tender no: Corp no: MWP1048CX

Information: Nokwabelwa Khanyile, Tel: (011) 800 6232, E-mail: khanyign@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Training and eLearning, Software, Translation, Identity management, Access management, Support and maintenance, Professional services, Integration

South African Weather Service

The organisation requires supply, installation and commissioning of server infrastructure with five-year pro-active support and maintenance.

Tender no: SAWS-268/21

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: johan.oosthuizen@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Servers, Support and maintenance

Road Accident Fund

Suitably qualified service providers are invited to bid to provide an integrated combined assurance system for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF 2021 00016

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: (012) 429 5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software development

Polokwane Municipality

A service provider is sought to supply, deliver and install wireless network connectivity and VoIP telephony system for a period of three years.

Tender no: PM29/2021

Information: Khomotso Maenetsha, Tel: (015) 023 5719, E-mail: khomotso@polokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Wi-Fi, VoIP, Telephony

Garden Route District Local Municipality

The Western Cape district requires the establishment of an anti-fraud hotline for a period of three years.

Tender no: GRDM/20/21-22

Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Contact Centre, Call centre

National Lotteries Commission

Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider to supply, install, configure and integrate an MPLS network.

Tender no: NLC/2021-14

Information: Lucky Lesufi, Tel: (012) 432 1309, E-mail: lucky@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Dec 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking, MPLS, Internet

Request for information

State Information Technology Agency

SITA invites information for the development of a broadband strategy for OTP (Northern Cape).

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 Dec – Refer to bid document.

Tender no: RFI 2506_2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, Internet

Eskom

The utility requests information on a thermal performance monitoring system.

Tender no: CORP No: MWP1077CX

Information: Nokwabelwa Khanyile, Tel: (011) 800 6232, E-mail: khanyign@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Feb 2022

Tags: Software