IQM Quantum Computers Opens a New Fabrication Facility in Finland

IQM Quantum Fabrication Facility Finland (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of its long-term growth strategy, IQM Quantum Computers announces the operation of its new state-of-the-art fabrication and cryogenic characterization facility, which will expand its quantum processor production capacity. This new facility is situated close to its headquarters and quantum labs in Espoo, Finland and marks the company’s largest investment to date.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211112005477/en/

Today, IQM has started its pilot line and will expand with further fabrication lines in the future. These facilities will substantially accelerate the company’s quantum processor design cycle and increase its microelectronics fabrication capacity to keep pace with the dramatic technology shifts underway within national quantum programs, high-performance computing centers, and increasing demand from the industrial customers. In addition, the facilities will ensure the highest industry-level quality required for quantum computing.

“We continue to see increasing demand for our on-premises quantum computers across Europe and globally. Today, we are announcing our largest-ever investment in production to dramatically increase our quantum processor supply and build quantum computers of the future,” said Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO and co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers.

“This investment in equipment, infrastructure and our workforce increases our fabrication, new material research, 3D integration and product delivery capabilities. Today, we’ve started the first phase of our fabrication facility and we plan to continuously learn, and invest in further expansion.”

The pilot line at this facility will be ramped-up over the coming months, and it is expected to reach maximum production capacity during 2022.

This new facility will create high-tech job opportunities and serve as an advanced manufacturing workforce-development initiative. IQM plans to partner with the Finnish and European ecosystems and prepare its workforce for the long-term, high-quality employment and growth opportunities the new facilities will present.

This is another strategic step to strengthen IQM’s position as the category leader for on-premises quantum computers in Europe and provides a strong competitive advantage over other quantum startups.

Facts: