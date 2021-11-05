MEGA partners with Beamy, enabling organisations to detect and automate SaaS management

Beamy and MEGA International, respectively leaders in SaaS governance and enterprise architecture, announce their strategic partnership aimed at fully integrating the SaaS ecosystem into IT’s control. With this complementary partnership, MEGA and Beamy can offer customers significant integrations and synergies between their products.

A complete and powerful solution to eliminate shadow IT

The current context of business digitalisation highlights the explosion in the number of SaaS applications used within organisations, creating a phenomenon of underground digitisation.



Several hundred SaaS applications are frequently used by the business lines, often bypassing those involved in corporate governance (only 32% of SaaS applications are controlled by the IT department, 17% by the data protection officer, and 13% by security)*.



According to KPMG, this explosion is expected to escalate, with the cost of the SaaS ecosystem in enterprises being nine times higher by 2030.

Aware of the critical risks that the SaaS ecosystem poses to security and regulatory compliance (GDPR in particular), and more broadly of the need to align SaaS ecosystems with organisations’ IT strategy, Beamy and MEGA decided to combine their strength and integrate Beamy's Discovery SaaS technology with MEGA's HOPEX enterprise architecture platform.

“When an architecture team begins its analysis, it begins with a complete inventory of the applications used by the business. Often, a part remains unknown, that of shadow IT, i.e. the part corresponding to SaaS applications hosted in the cloud. This is why it’s important for us to strengthen our solution. Thanks to Beamy, SaaS applications can now be better managed, allowing IT teams to save time, while considerably reducing security risks,” explains Luca de Risi, COO of MEGA.

This new integration guides large companies in their adoption of more efficient IT strategies by listing all the applications and technologies used on-premises and in the cloud. Thanks to the search automation offered by Beamy's Discovery solution, IT teams can optimise time management, reduce costs, and reduce the risk of their infrastructure being exposed to cyber attacks.

A strategic partnership between two leading players

By partnering with MEGA, a recognised global leader, notably within the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture, Beamy is taking another step forward in accelerating its growth. It now benefits from enhanced visibility with 2000 MEGA customers in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia. Beamy thus consolidates its position as a benchmark player in SaaS governance, natively integrated into current corporate governance tools.

“We are very pleased to integrate Beamy Discovery into the MEGA offering, which will allow us to accelerate our international expansion. This partnership, the first of a strategy of alliance with software players with obvious synergies and strong leaderships in their market, will make it possible to bring even more value to our customers, by being pre-integrated with the governance tools that they already use,” declares Andréa Jacquemin, co-founder and CEO of Beamy.



For MEGA, the goal is to maintain its leadership position in enterprise architecture by offering the most comprehensive platform possible and integrating the best technologies on the market. The integration between Beamy and MEGA’s solution should appeal to MEGA customers, for whom this phase of identification and inventory of SaaS applications is a major pillar of any transformation project.



* Study carried out with Beamy customers.