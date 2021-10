Arcserve Announces Appointment of Brannon Lacey as Chief Executive Officer

Arcserve, the world's most experienced data and ransomware protection provider, today announced the appointment of Brannon Lacey as its CEO, effective immediately. A twenty-year veteran of the technology industry, Lacey brings extensive experience and success in building high-performance global software, cloud, cyber security, and infrastructure organizations.

The appointment comes as Arcserve is poised to rapidly expand on its global top 5 data protection vendor position following the merger with StorageCraft in March of this year. Arcserve brings much-needed data and business certainty to organizations of all sizes globally through the broadest set of best-in-class business continuity solutions.

Said Dave Hansen, Arcserve's Chairman of the Board: "Brannon is an exceptional business leader. He brings a tremendous track record in leading fast-growth global companies and achieving strong and sustainable growth in highly competitive markets. His deep experience with channel-driven organizations from both vendor and customer perspective will be of immense value to Arcserve as a 100% channel-centric company."

Adds Brannon Lacey, Arcserve CEO: "Arcserve commands an enormous market opportunity. It has best-in-world people, leadership, technologies, partners, and investors. I am excited and proud to take the leadership of Arcserve as we invest and focus on aggressive and sustainable global market growth."

Lacey joins Arcserve from PeopleScout, the world's largest Recruitment Process Outsourcing firm, where he served as president and oversaw the organizations' rapid digital transformation and growth. Previous roles include president of Benefits Solutions, a $2 billion business segment of human capital provider Alight; global SVP & general manager of Application Services with Rackspace, one of the world's largest managed services providers, and principal at Samsung Ventures, where he was responsible for venture capital investments in the mobility space.

Lacey is a graduate of the University of Arizona and earned his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Dave Hansen, who served as interim CEO, will remain chairman of the Board at Arcserve.

