Kemtek solutions for the warehousing sector

Where bricks and mortar meet e-commerce

Warehousing is just one of the verticals or industries within which Kemtek provides solutions, but it offers unique challenges at the interface between human resources, hardware and software. Despite being storage facilities, warehouses are anything but static spaces: they require dynamic management to minimise errors and shrinkage and play an effective role in global and local supply chains.

By liaising with our principals, Kemtek is able to provide multi-disciplinary solutions across all aspects of the warehousing sector, from inventory management to keeping people safe.

The human factor

Even with the latest technology, warehouses require significant human input. However, they are also potentially hazardous environments, with risks represented by moving machinery (especially forklift trucks), heights and, of course, proximity to other workers. Warehouse work was traditionally physically demanding, also – and tired people are more likely to make mistakes.

Technology solutions from Kemtek can assist in all these areas. Mobile computers and bar code scanners enable operatives to collect, curate and communicate significantly more data, making each person more productive. This in turn means fewer people are needed per shift, which facilitates social distancing.

Longer-range data acquisition – including by RFID technology – effectively eliminates the need to work at height, and again enables each person to do much more. You can learn about the exciting potential of RFID technology in our blog, A Serious Game of Tags.

Asset tracking

Warehouse management is essentially the art of being able to quantify and locate assets. This requires that each asset be uniquely identifiable – or, as a minimum, belong to a distinct class or category of assets. Identification technology is typically driven by bar coding solutions. The range over which the data can be acquired is a key performance indicator here.

To be able to identify assets, they require readable or scannable labels. More agile operations will use in-house, desktop or handheld label printers in order to be able to re-categorise (and potentially re-direct) assets.

Other uses of this technology include price changes (especially in an FMCG context) in response to fluctuating demand.

Our bar coding division has years of experience in recommending, implementing and providing after-sales support for bar coding solutions, and we have been one of the pioneers of RFID technology provision in the region.

A tough place to work

It’s not only humans that can find warehousing to be demanding. While modern bar code scanners and mobile computers are adept at harvesting and managing data, they also need to be able to survive the slings and arrows of outrageous form. We can advise on ruggedised devices that are better able to withstand being dropped, or exposure to water and other liquids. These enhanced survivability technologies reduce the TCO of any system, as they are less likely to need replacing due to accidental damage.

The impact of the remaining physical aspects of warehouse work on people can also be better managed through the design and functionality of devices. Key features to look out for include reduced weight and ergonomic controls and handles. Longer battery life means fewer interruptions for charging, while WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity can enable data transfer without returning to a distant docking station or office.

A vital hub

The pandemic has driven – or rather accelerated – a significant growth in e-commerce, especially in the B2C space. This in turn has led to increased demands on the warehousing sector – demands that can only be met through the deployment of the kind of solutions that Kemtek specialises in.

Watch the ProGlove Wearable Bar Code Scanners in action:

For more information about warehousing sector solutions from Kemtek, contact Hendrik Booysens on (+27) 083 415 1445, e-mail hendrikb@kemtek.co.za