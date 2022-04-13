SA UC&C tech stands out among global peers

Antony Russell, CTO, Telviva.

A team from Telviva attended Mobile World Congress (MWC), held in Barcelona in March, in order to showcase Telviva One to an international audience, as well as to find out more about the latest developments in technology. Beyond the excitement of finding futuristic technology and devices, we were also left assured that the agility and fullness of Telviva One allows it to match and even exceed offerings from foreign peers.

Given that mobile operators have a dominant presence at MWC, there was a big focus on 5G, and even talk of 6G, developments and the technologies that can be enabled from the cloud as a result of access to high capacity and low latency, as provided by 5G. One of our teams conducted a 5G speed test, with two gigabytes of data being downloaded in a couple of seconds.

Tying in with this was a growing interest in the concept of the metaverse, with operators confident that we will now have enough bandwidth to engage in such virtual activities, thanks to 5G. We also came across a number of demonstrations highlighting the potential applications of artificial intelligence, automation and robotics.

Then, there were those technological innovations that seemed like they were taken straight out of a science fiction movie: one solution made use of five cameras in order to create a hologramatic virtual meeting experience; a second showcased a solution that could translate virtual meetings live; while another was a full-screen table where you could use tactile inputs to move files around and share them with other users around the table and even place devices on top in order to seamlessly transfer content.

Of course, we were also on the lookout for competitors who operate in the same market as Telviva. While we did find some who were also exhibiting, taking a closer look at their offerings left us feeling more confident in our own Telviva One unified communications as a service (UCaaS) product. Most competitors lacked the fullness of the offering, meaning their customers would need to source multiple solutions from different vendors. On the other hand, Telviva One seamlessly synchronises fixed-line and mobile voice, video and chat into one easy-to-use cloud-based platform.

Beyond this, Telviva One enables integration with CRM systems, which allows service agents to be presented with the identity of who is contacting them, as well as a past history of engagements, so that they can provide a more personalised level of customer service. In addition, features such as regulatory compliant cloud-based call recording can be easily added on, which can then be used by customers for quality assurance and training purposes, among others.

More tellingly, not one of the competitors offered the concept of building on top of what you already have in order to improve it. Rather, we are looking to enhance your existing infrastructure. This includes being able to use your own cloud PBX as your telephony exchange, or to use your own voice termination service.

Going further, you can use Telviva One as is, or even have the instance running on your own cloud, should your security or governance policies require it. We are not coming in and taking over what you have and forcing you to use the entire Telviva solution – and this is what makes Telviva One truly unique.

In the midst of all this glitz and glamour of this prestigious event, and over 60 000 attendees, we were still able to identify and find people who showed a keen interest in Telvia One, and were impressed by the features, functionality and flexibility of our product. What we experienced, what we saw and what we took away from the event shows that we are on the right track for the future.

To find out how an intelligent communications platform can help your business have richer, more personalised conversations that help enhance the customer experience, contact Telviva today.