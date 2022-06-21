Vodacom mourns long-serving director David Brown

David Brown, long-serving Vodacom board member.

Vodacom is mourning independent non-executive director David Brown, who succumbed to a heart attack over the weekend.

The 59-year-old Brown, who was previously CEO of Impala Platinum from 1999 to 2012, was highly-regarded and widely-respected by his fellow board members at Vodacom, the company says in a statement.

Brown served for 10 years at Vodacom, which says he made a significant contribution to the board.

He joined the board in January 2012 and served as chairman of the audit, risk and compliance committee from July 2013.

Brown was appointed as the lead independent director in July 2020 and was a member of the remuneration committee.

“David was an invaluable member of the Vodacom family, who was held in great esteem by all who knew him,” says Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of his passing and wish to acknowledge the significant impact and legacy he has left at Vodacom as a beloved colleague and friend. I would also like to offer my personal heartfelt condolences to David’s family.”

With Brown’s sudden death, Vodacom says Khumo Shuenyane will now assume the role of lead independent director.

Clive Thomson will assume the role of chairman of the audit, risk and compliance committee, and become a member of the remuneration committee.

“These changes are in line with the announcement made by the company on 25 November 2021 and which were anticipated to take effect following David’s retirement from the board after the annual general meeting on 18 July 2022,” says Vodacom.