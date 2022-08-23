ICT tenders: Local is lekker

Municipalities across the country have hit National Treasury’s eTenders portal in force this week, resulting in a slew of tenders for the ICT sector to consider.

While the various tenders from the 31 municipalities may be considered relatively smaller than those of their provincial counterparts, there are several requests that could have a meaningful impact on the efficient running of their regions and effective delivery of services to citizens.

As for the rest of the issue, all sectors of the ICT industry see increases this week. Software leads with 91 requests, up from 89; followed by services with 67 requests, up from 63; hardware jumping 11 requests to 54; and telecoms increasing by two to 18.

New tenders

Johannesburg Development Agency

The agency is looking for a service provider to provide records management and electronic document management software and training for 12 months.

Tender no: JDACOP/RM/004/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Document management, Records management, EDM, Services, Training and eLearning

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

The district is advertising for the creation of a 360-degree, interactive virtual travel platform.

Tender no: BID NO. 27/2022

Information: Pumeza Tanga, Tel: (041) 508 9094, E-mail: ptanga@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Platform

Supply, delivery, installation, configuration, maintenance and commissioning of local area network power over ethernet switches is also sought.

Tender no: BID NO. 13/2022

Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, LAN, Ethernet, Support and maintenance

Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality

MSCOA compliant services provider are invited to bid for the supply and delivery of an integrated financial system with support and maintenance for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: LIM473/Financial System/22/23/001

Information: KT Mothapo, Tel: (013) 265 8620, E-mail: thabisom@makhuduthamaga.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, ERP, IFMS

eDumbe Local Municipality

The KZN municipality wishes to outright purchase a disaster recovery server.

Tender no: EDUMT13/2022/23

Information: Zandile Nkambule, Tel: (034) 995 1650, E-mail: nkambulep@edumbe.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Server, Disaster recovery, Security

Solplaatje Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality wishes to appoint a session initiation protocol (SIP) provider on a 36-month contract.

Tender no: FIN/ICT04/2022

Information: Heinrich Niemann, Tel: (053) 830 6797, E-mail: hein@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Session initiation protocol, SIP, VoIP

Supply and delivery of telephone handsets is also sought.

Tender no: FIN/ICT05/2022

Information: Wikus Gouws, Tel: (053) 830 6483, E-mail: wikusg@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Hardware

Coega Development Cooperation

Telecommunications services are sought for the Vulindlela Accommodation and Conference Centre.

Tender no: CDC/267/22

Information: Zine Mtanda, E-mail: tendersCDC26722@coega.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications

Office of the Premier, Limpopo

The office invites proposals for an electronic content management system for Limpopo provincial departments.

Tender no: PRDP 38 OF 2021/22

Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: (015) 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Electronic content management, Content management

The province is also advertising for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) for it’s departments.

Tender no: PRDP 11 OF 2022/23

Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: (015) 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, managed services, Disaster recovery, Disaster recovery as a service, DRaaS

National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa

Provision of internet and virtual private network (VPN) services is sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: NEMISA/2022/INTERNET AND VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK S

Information: Henson Magumise, Tel: (011) 484 0583, E-mail: hensonm@nemisa.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Internet service provider, ISP, Virtual private network, VPN

Amajuba District Municipality

The KZN region is inviting interested parties to register on the panel of service providers for the provision of ICT services for a period of three years.

Tender no: P2021/07-02

Information: Sabelo Zulu, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: sabeloz@amajuba.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Services

Community Schemes Ombud Service

The ombud is advertising for the provision of enterprise content and document management solutions (electronic records management) for a period of five years.

Tender no: CSOS006-2022

Information: Zakithi Zwane, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Content management, Document management, Electronic records management

Mbombela Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of IT services for a period of three years.

Tender no: 36/2022

Information: Mahesh Srini, Tel: (013) 759 2009, E-mail: mahesh.srini@mbombela.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Sep 2022

Tags: Services

The Mpumalanga municipality also requires ICT equipment support and maintenance services for period of three years.

Tender no: 148/2017

Information: Mahesh Srini, Tel: (013) 759 2009, E-mail: mahesh.srini@mbombela.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an air traffic flow management (ATFM) system to be deployed in the main ATC Centre at the O. R. Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg). The project will furthermore establish a disaster recovery platform (to be deployed in the FAOR SSS building) and a training simulation platform (at the ATNS Aviation Training Academy).

Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP004/FY22.23/ATFM REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Aviation, Disaster Recovery

A service provider is sought for the acquisition of a 3-D airport modelling tool for the design and simulation of a remote air traffic service (RATS) digital towers concept to be implemented at OR Tambo International Airport (FAOR) and other selected South African airports.

Tender no: ATNS/ATA/RFP024/FY22.23/3-D AIRPORT MODELLING TOOL

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Aviation, Simulation

Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

Bids are invited for the provision of disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Tender no: B6/2022

Information: N. Ntanjana, Tel: (021) 403 8374, E-mail: tenders@parliament.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed Services, Disaster recovery, Disaster-recovery-as-a-service, DRaaS, Security

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of prepaid water meters, related vending system and query management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-31/2022/2023

Information: Mpho Maepa, Tel: (013) 262 7665, E-mail: maepaw@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Vending, Water, Pre-paid

A service provider is sought to support and maintain wireless network connectivity and internet infrastructure for a period of three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-32/2022/2023

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Networking, Wi-Fi, Internet, Services, Support and maintenance

The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to support and maintain technical access control and CCTV systems for a period of three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-33/2022/2023

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Access control

Tshwane Economic Development Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider to provide hosting and maintenance services for its website for a period of two years.

Tender no: TEDA: BID TEDA - ICT 02/08/22

Information: Mokgadi Mapokane, Tel: (012) 358 6539, E-mail: Mokgadima@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Internet, Support and maintenance, Websites

Department of e-Government, Gauteng

An e-mail archive and security solution is sought for Gauteng’s provincial government.

Tender no: GT/GDeG/077/2022

Information: Sizwe Sibisi, Tel: (011) 689 8270, E-mail: Sizwe.sibisi2@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Security, E-mail, Archiving

Mossel Bay Municipality

The municipality is looking for a service provider to establish wi-fi hotspots at various community centres in the Mossel Bay municipal area.

Tender no: TDR317/2022/2023

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Wi-Fi, Internet, Hotspots

Quality Council for Trades and Occupations

A reputable and capable service provider is sought to provide business process re-engineering, analysis, re-design, and mapping of QCTO’s core business operations for a period of 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 31 Aug – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: QCTO 07/2022

Information: Lekhotla Motloung, Tel: (012) 003 1847, E-mail: tenders@qcto.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Business process optimisation, BPO

Provincial Treasury, Limpopo

The province is calling for installation of an integrated security system, access control and CCTV.

Compulsory briefing: 26 Aug

Tender no: LPT 001/2022

Information: T.H Maphanga, Tel: (015) 298 7055, E-mail: Maphangath@treasury.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Security, Access control

Rand Water

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and maintenance of managed printing services and solution for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10380347/22R

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Printing, Managed services, Managed printing, Support and maintenance

Officer of the Premier, Eastern Cape

A professional service provider is sought to provide a project management office (PMO) as part of the provincial broadband project required for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: BID NO: SCMU 1-22/23-0003

Information: Vuyo Nkonki, Tel: (067) 429 1519, E-mail: vuyo.nkonki@ecotp.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Project management office, PMO, Telecommunications, Broadband, Managed services

Electoral Commission

The IEC is looking for a mobile device management solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 Aug

Tender no: IEC/ICT-01/2022

Information: Libisi Maphanga, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: libisi@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Cellular, Hardware, Mobile, Mobility, Telecommunications, Mobile device management

Network switches are also required for the IEC’s disaster recovery site.

Tender no: 0010483252

Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking

Elangeni TVET College

Proposals are invited for online blending learning support (learner management system).

Tender no: PU8116/015

Information: Thandolwenkosi Majola, Tel: (031) 492 4363, E-mail: thandolwenkosi.majola@elangeni.edu.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Learner management system, LMS, Support and maintenance

Richtersveld Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality requires supply, delivery and installation of information technology equipment for a period of one year.

Tender no: SDITC/NC061/08/2022

Information: Serah-Mari van Niel, Tel: (027) 851 1139, E-mail: serah@richtersveld.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware

Transnet SOC Ltd

Provision of public address, access control and CCTV systems are sought for the tank farm at the Port of Ngqura.

Tender no: TNPA/2022/06/0559/6121/RFP

Information: Mpho Mohapi, Tel: (066) 293 2110, E-mail: mpho.mohapi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics

Proposals are invited for the supply and delivery of end user devices for Transnet Property for a period of two years on an as and when required basis.

Tender no: TP/2022/07/0082/8430/RFP

Information: Risben Khoza, Tel: (011) 308 1049, E-mail: risben.khoza@transnet.net.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, End user devices, Mobility

Mpofana Local Municipality

The KZN municipality requires provision of network infrastructure and ICT services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: MPO/06/2022

Information: Bongekile Sokhela, Tel: (033) 263 7701, E-mail: boh.mdlalose@mpofana.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking

Elundini Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires internal audit software that will support the internal audit activity in planning, management, execution, monitoring and reporting of activities for a period of three years.

Tender no: ELM-1/001/2022-2023

Information: B. Magongo, Tel: (045) 932 8144, E-mail: bhekim@elundini.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Auditing, Security, Reporting

uThukela Water (Pty) Ltd

The KZN organisation is advertising for provision of IT services.

Tender no: IT2023-BID/001

Information: Rakeen Dookie, Tel: (034) 328 5000; E-mail: rakeen.dookie@uthukelawater.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Services

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Eastern Cape

The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, training, licensing and maintenance of two integrated commercial drones for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: SCMU7-22/23-0006

Information: P. Mabandla, Tel: (040) 940 7587; E-mail: philela.mabandla@eccogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Drones

South African National Roads Agency Soc Limited

SANRAL invites tenders for the provision of a long-term traffic monitoring service for providing real-time traffic information using type C1 monitoring systems in support of the Freeway Management Systems (FMS) in SANRAL’s Eastern, Northern, Southern and Western Region. This project is on selected roads in the specified SANRAL regions of South Africa. The approximate duration is 72 months, including 9 months for the mobilisation period.

Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL 53000/1002/2021/FMS

Information: Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: ProcurementHO1@sanral.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Managed services

The agency also wishes to establish a panel of service providers for delivery of computer software training for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL HO 65210/1027/2021/02

Information: Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: procurementho2@nra.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Training and eLearning

Lekwa Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of the SCADA system on the Lekwa electrical network.

Tender no: DTS 18 2021-2022

Information: Bilal Cajee, Tel: 082 303 7516, E-mail: bcajee@lekwalm.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, SCADA

Mnquma Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality invites bids for the supply, installation and maintenance of VPN, internet, cyber-security and telephony services for a period of five years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/24/22-23

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Virtual private network, VPN, Networking, Telephony, Internet, Internet service provider, ISP, Security, Cyber-security, Support and maintenance

Supply and delivery of cellphone and data contracts are also required for seven members of the executive management for a period of two years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/25/22-23

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Mobile, Data, Voice

National School of Government

The organisation is looking for SITA listed suppliers for the supply and delivery of ICT equipment and accessories.

Tender no: NSG/BID/04/2022/2023

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6000; E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware

The organisation is advertising a second tender for the supply and delivery of ICT equipment and accessories.

Tender no: NSG/BID/05/2022/2023

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6000; E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware

Umgeni Water

A service provider is sought for the supply and installation of CCTV and access control systems.

Tender no: 2022/029(A)

Information: Zakhele Cele, Tel: (033) 341 1325; E-mail: zakhele.cele@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics

Road Accident Fund

The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to supply, install and configure the enterprise storage capacity and servers infrastructure and provide support and maintenance for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF/2022/00009

Information: ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135; E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Storage, Servers, Support and maintenance

State Security Agency

The agency requires subscription to a cyber threat intelligence feed solution and maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: SSA/22/2022-23

Information: Matshidiso Gaba, Tel: (012) 426 2138; E-mail: Matshidisog@ssa.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Cyber-security, Security, Business intelligence, Threat intelligence, Services, Support and maintenance

A service provider is also sought for the provision of satellite equipment.

Tender no: SSA/21/2022-23

Information: Matshidiso Gaba, Tel: (012) 426 2138; E-mail: Matshidisog@ssa.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Satellite

Small Enterprise Finance Agency

Sefa is looking for a service provider to install, support and maintain an internal audit system.

Tender no: sefa/I-AUD/2022

Information: Sebotse, Tel: (012) 748 9725, E-mail: sebotsem@sefa.org.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Auditing, Support and maintenance

Freedom Park Trust

The trust wishes to appoint a service provider for the audio-visual, lighting, electrical works, touchscreens software design and development for the 700m2 permanent exhibition space at Freedom Park, Gallery of Leaders.

Compulsory briefing: 25 Aug

Tender no: FP 06/2022 HK

Information: Edward Buthelezi, Tel: (012) 336 4003, E-mail: edward@freedompark.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Audio-visual, Touchscreens

Inkomati Catchment Management Agency

A suitably qualified service provider is sought to supply and deliver the renewal of Microsoft 365 licenses for a period of five years.

Tender no: IUCMA/005/OFFICE365/2022

Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo, Tel: (013) 753 9000, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Francis Baard District Municipality

The Northern Cape region is advertising for the hosting and update of the GIS website.

Tender no: BID 08/22

Information: Phillip Souden, Tel: (053) 838 0911, E-mail: phillip.souden@fbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hosting, Website, GIS

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

Necsa is advertising for the supply of ERP and related software system support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2022-TEN-0015

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, ERP, Support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the replacement of the storage area network (SAN).

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2022-TEN-0019

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Storage area network, SAN

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KZN metro is looking for a service provider to provide the installation of eThekwini Municipal Academy’s multi-tenant digital learning platform as well as LMS maintenance and support for 36 months.

Tender no: 1Z-3771

Information: Technical: Firoz Esoof, Tel: (031) 322 8028, E-mail: firoz.esoof@durban.gov.za. General: JJ Msomi, Tel: (031) 322 2297.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Digital, LMS, Support and maintenance

Sentech Limited

Additional VSAT installers are sought to join an existing panel of installers for ku-band and ka-band for a period of three years.

Tender no: SENT-012-2022-23

Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4590, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, VSAT

Breede Valley Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of various IT equipment.

Tender no: BV991/2022

Information: Wilfred Bells, Tel: (023) 348 2954, E-mail: wbells@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware

Alfred Duma Local Municipality

The KZN municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install and maintain a traffic contravention management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: PS 08/2022

Information: Tel: (036) 631 1777, E-mail: tjhlatshwayo@alfredduma.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites proposals from potential service provider to supply user behaviour analysis and information security solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: SASSA:09-22-ICT-HO

Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2413, E-mail: RamasekiwaT@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Business intelligence, Security

Dikgatlong Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is looking for a records management system.

Tender no: COR01/2022-2023

Information: Christian Mokeng, Tel: (053) 531 6500, E-mail: chrismokeng@gmail.com.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Records management system

Capricorn District Municipality

Bids are invited for the development of an internal interactive, accessible and responsive mobile customer care system application.

Tender no: SEMS-COM14/2022/2023

Information: Jabu Masondo, Tel: (015) 294 1081, E-mail: masondoj@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Customer relationship management, CRM, Mobile, Applications

The Limpopo municipality also requires maintenance of access control and camera systems.

Tender no: COR-IT20/2022/2023

Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 12 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Maintenance and support of IT equipment and systems is also sought.

Tender no: COR-IT21/2022/2023

Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 12 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Access control

South African Heritage Resources Agency

SAHRA invites suitably qualified and experienced service providers to submit bids for the supply and delivery of ICT end user equipment (laptops).

Tender no: SAHRA/ICT/05/08/2022

Information: Disang Kolwane, Tel: (021) 202 8629, E-mail: dkolwane@sahra.org.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

PetroSA

Proposals are invited for the provision of an occupational health electronic system for PetroSA in Mossel Bay.

Tender no: CTT25025

Information: Banzi Dlamini, Tel: (021) 929 3202, E-mail: banzi.dlamini@petrosa.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA is looking for a service provider to assist it in conducting an inquiry into television subscription broadcasting services for a period of eight months.

Tender no: ICASA 45/2021

Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3629, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Broadcasting, TV

A service provider is also sought for the supply, installation, commissioning and configuration of a spectrum monitoring system in four provinces of South Africa, three transportable systems, a cellular network scanner and provide support and maintenance for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 25 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ICASA 38/2022

Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3629, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Spectrum. Monitoring, Cellular, Support and maintenance

Gauteng Growth and Development Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of new multifunction copiers and printers for the group for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GGDA/02/2022-23/PRINTERS

Information: Kgalaletso Sennanye, Tel: (011) 085 2438, E-mail: kgalaletsos@ggda.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Services, Support and maintenance

Development Bank of Southern Africa

Bids are invited for the procurement of the operations and maintenance of an open road tolling system in the Gauteng Province, South Africa, and a national transaction clearing house.

Tender no: SANRAL X.002-184-2023/1

Information: Simon Ludik, E-mail: sanralbid@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services

DBSA is looking for a service provider that can provide the IPP office with printers and a print management solution over a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP121.2022

Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Transnet National Ports Authority

TNPA is advertising for the monitoring and maintenance of the SCADA local area network software and hardware in the Port of Durban for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: TNPA/2022/05/0355/RFP

Information: Helen Sigcau, Tel: (031) 361 8611, E-mail: helen.sigcau@transnet.net.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, SCADA, Local area network, LAN, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, repair and maintenance of physical security systems related hardware (including infrastructure) and software (including configuration) in the ports of Saldanha, Cape Town, Mosselbay, Port Elizabeth, Ngqura, East London, Durban, Richards Bay and TNPA head office (Gqeberha) for a period of thirty-six months.

Compulsory briefings:

-Port Elizabeth: 29 Aug

-Cape Town: 30 Aug

-Durban: 31 Aug

Tender no: TNPA/2022/08/0864/9608/RFP

Information: Bhatisani Widzani, Tel: 063 251 8721, E-mail: Bhatisani.Widzani@transnet.net.

Closing date: 19 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Support and maintenance

Banking Sector Education and Training Authority

Bids are invited for the supply and support of a web-based human resources information system that includes payroll and employee self-service system for a period of five years.

Tender no: BS/2022/RFB471

Information: Yolanda Mutheiwana, Tel: (011) 805 9661, E-mail: Yolandam@bankseta.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Cloud computing, HR, Payroll, Services, Support and maintenance

The authority is looking for a service provider for the provision of a management information system (MIS) for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Aug – Link.

Tender no: BS/2022/RFB470

Information: Yolanda Mutheiwana, Tel: (011) 805 9661, E-mail: Yolandam@bankseta.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Management information system, MIS

South African Tourism

The organisation is advertising for HC payroll migration to the cloud.

Tender no: SAT 208/22

Information: Pulane Muligwa, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: pulane@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Payroll, HR

Google Workspace Business Plus Suite licensing and email branding (automated e-mail signature) services are sought for a user count of 260 users and for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: SAT 203/22

Information: Pulane Muligwa, Tel: (011) 895 3016, E-mail: pulane@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Productivity, E-mail, Software licensing

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

NSFAS is advertising for the procurement and implementation of managed Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP services, for a period of five years, renewable.

Tender no: SCMN005/2022

Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Managed services

Ugu District Municipality

The KZN municipality requires provision of Citicall application license and service level agreement for a period 36 months.

Tender no: UGU-05-1615-2022

Information: N Grobler, Tel: (039) 688 3465, E-mail: norma.grobler@ugu.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance, SLA

The district is also looking for servers, storage and tape libraries.

Tender no: UGU-05-1616-2022

Information: Michael Bliss, Tel: (039) 688 3533, E-mail: micheal.bliss@ugu.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage, Tape libraries

Armscor

The company is advertising for advanced electronic signature solution services for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 Aug

Tender no: EICT/2022/17EICT/2022/17

Information: S Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Electronic signature

Financial Sector Conduct Authority

The FSCA requires an integrated regulatory solution.

Compulsory briefing: 25 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: FSCA2022/23-T001

Information: Nobusi Mazwai or Jessie Myanga, Tel: (012) 367 7847, E-mail: tenders@fsca.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Compliance

Ithala SOC Limited

An experienced panel of ICT service providers is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFP02/22

Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8911, E-mail: tenders@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services

Okhahlamba Local Municipality

Restructuring of municipal cellphones and data lines is sought for the period of three years.

Tender no: COR01\2022

Information: T Hlatshwayo, Tel: (036) 448 8040, E-mail: Thembeka.hlatshwayo@okhahlamba.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Data, Mobile

A panel of three service providers is also sought to supply and deliver municipal laptops for the period of two years.

Tender no: COR02/2022

Information: T Hlatshwayo, Tel: (036) 448 8040, E-mail: Thembeka.hlatshwayo@okhahlamba.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Central Karoo District Municipality

Proposals are invited for the performing of an innovative and intuitive data analysis and reconciliation of municipal accounts and other related services on a risk basis for 36 months. A prerequisite of 70% is determined for functionality in order to be evaluated on price.

Tender no: CKDM003 - 2022/2023

Information: Dormenia Swartz or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Business intelligence

The district is also advertising for the management and implementation of the rural road asset management system for a three-year period.

Tender no: CKDM004 - 2022/2023

Information: Dormenia Swartz or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Asset management

South African Human Rights Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a suitably qualified service provider who will provide a comprehensive Microsoft Teams voice solution to be deployed and implemented.

Tender no: SAHRC RFP 10-2022

Information: Tender office, Tel: (011) 877 3644, E-mail: tenderoffice@sahrc.org.za. Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Video conferencing

Msunduzi Local Municipality

The municipality wishes to acquire licensing, servicing and training of civil designer software.

Non-compulsory briefing: Virtual, date not disclosed.

Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM7 OF 2022/2023

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and installation of 5x Sidra Intersection 9 network software (1 license/PC).

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 5 22/23

Information: Khethiwe Mvelase, Tel: (033) 392 2558, E-mail: khethiwe.mvelase@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

The municipality requests proposals to explore the potential of a smart electricity metering system.

Tender no: SCM 16 OF 22/23

Information: Bheka Kanyile or Cyncol Sibiya, Tel: (033) 392 5002, E-mail: bhekamangwane.kanyile@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity, Smart technology, Vending, Smart meters

South African Weather Service

A service provider is sought to provide a software-defined (SD) wide area network (WAN) solution for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 26 Aug – Virtual.

Tender no: SAWS-302/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Networking, SD WAN

South African Maritime Safety Authority

SAMSA wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for provisioning of information and communication technology (ICT) applications services for a period of three years.

Tender no: BID NO: SAMSA/048/2022/23

Information: Tuletu Ngqolowa, Tel: (012) 366 2666, E-mail: tngqolowa@samsa.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Applications

Five service providers are sought to join a panel for the provisioning of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and security services over a period of 36 months.

Tender no: BID NO: SAMSA/051/2022/22

Information: Tuletu Ngqolowa, Tel: (012) 366 2666, E-mail: tngqolowa@samsa.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Security

Gamagara Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of an integrated financial management system for a period of 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 30 Aug

Tender no: GM2022/39

Information: Aobakwe Makoku, Tel: (053) 723 6000, E-mail: makokua@gamagara.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, ERP, IFMS, Services, Support and maintenance

Swellendam Municipality

The Western Cape municipality requires provision of an internal communication systems for a year period.

Tender no: SMT03/22/23

Information: S. Herbst, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: sherbst@swellenmun.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software

The municipality is also re-advertising for supply and delivery of various software packages for a year period.

Tender no: SMT09/22/23 (RE-ADVERTISEMENT)

Information: G. J. Louw, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: glouw@swellendam.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires provision of internet services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Aug

Tender no: SCM/21-84/S

Information: R. Naidoo, Tel: (041) 506 7323, E-mail: rnaidoo@mandelametro.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for a service provider to supply, install, maintain and training on a revenue management and debt collection system for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCM: 002/2022/23

Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4374, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

Department of Transport

The national department is looking for the maintenance of the telephone management system (PABX) for a period of one year.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Aug – Zoom, Link.

Tender no: DOT/07/2022/COO

Information: Lucky Mashile or.John Mashinini, Tel: (012) 309 3429, E-mail: MashileL@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Software, Services, Telephony, Support and maintenance

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, commissioning, integration and training on LTO tapes and disk storage system and including upgrading of an existing LTO system for the SABC library

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Sep – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/44

Information: Asa, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, LTO, Services, Training and eLearning

The broadcaster is advertising for Avid ISIS and Interplay system expert support service which includes installation, configuration and troubleshooting the whole Avid ISIS and Interplay system at SABC post-production facilities for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP/HEN/2022/35

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Storage, Video, Services, Support and maintenance

Hessequa Municipality

Bids are invited for the implementation of an autonomous e-mail and network security and performance monitoring solution for a period of three years

Tender no: HES-CORP 03/2223

Information: Leanne Windvogel, Tel: (028) 713 8087, E-mail: leanne@hessequa.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Security, E-mail, Networking, Performance monitoring

Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Administration, Mpumalanga

The province requires software development for veterinary services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: ALA/546/22/MP

Information: Dr. T Mnisi, Tel: (081) 406 6943, E-mail: mnisit@live.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software development

Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency

A service provider is sought to provide ICT infrastructure hosting solutions with multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: MEGA/2022/08

Information: BN Mahlalela, Tel: (013) 755 6328, E-mail: bridgette.mahlalela@mega.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, MPLS, Hardware, Telecommunications

Abaqulusi Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for a multi-utility online vending system and third-party vending for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: 8/2/1/458

Information: Grant, Tel: (034) 982 2133, E-mail: gbradbury@abaqulusi.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity, Water

Johannesburg Water

Upgrade and maintenance of an enterprise backup solution and provision of related professional services is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 71/22

Information: Ricky Chauke, Tel: (011) 688 1478, E-mail: ricky.chauke@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Backup, Services, Professional services

Bids are invited for the provision of SCADA group-wide product licensing (Adroit Technologies) and product engineering support to the various wastewater treatment works, depots as and when required for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: JW OPS 055/22

Information: Nosipho Mokoena, Tel: (011) 688 1585, E-mail: nosipho.mokoena@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, SCADA, Software li