ICT tenders: Local is lekker
Municipalities across the country have hit National Treasury’s eTenders portal in force this week, resulting in a slew of tenders for the ICT sector to consider.
While the various tenders from the 31 municipalities may be considered relatively smaller than those of their provincial counterparts, there are several requests that could have a meaningful impact on the efficient running of their regions and effective delivery of services to citizens.
As for the rest of the issue, all sectors of the ICT industry see increases this week. Software leads with 91 requests, up from 89; followed by services with 67 requests, up from 63; hardware jumping 11 requests to 54; and telecoms increasing by two to 18.
New tenders
Johannesburg Development Agency
The agency is looking for a service provider to provide records management and electronic document management software and training for 12 months.
Tender no: JDACOP/RM/004/2022
Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Document management, Records management, EDM, Services, Training and eLearning
Sarah Baartman District Municipality
The district is advertising for the creation of a 360-degree, interactive virtual travel platform.
Tender no: BID NO. 27/2022
Information: Pumeza Tanga, Tel: (041) 508 9094, E-mail: ptanga@sbdm.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Platform
Supply, delivery, installation, configuration, maintenance and commissioning of local area network power over ethernet switches is also sought.
Tender no: BID NO. 13/2022
Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.
Closing date: 23 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, LAN, Ethernet, Support and maintenance
Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality
MSCOA compliant services provider are invited to bid for the supply and delivery of an integrated financial system with support and maintenance for the period of 36 months.
Tender no: LIM473/Financial System/22/23/001
Information: KT Mothapo, Tel: (013) 265 8620, E-mail: thabisom@makhuduthamaga.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, ERP, IFMS
eDumbe Local Municipality
The KZN municipality wishes to outright purchase a disaster recovery server.
Tender no: EDUMT13/2022/23
Information: Zandile Nkambule, Tel: (034) 995 1650, E-mail: nkambulep@edumbe.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Server, Disaster recovery, Security
Solplaatje Local Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality wishes to appoint a session initiation protocol (SIP) provider on a 36-month contract.
Tender no: FIN/ICT04/2022
Information: Heinrich Niemann, Tel: (053) 830 6797, E-mail: hein@solplaatje.org.za.
Closing date: 29 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Session initiation protocol, SIP, VoIP
Supply and delivery of telephone handsets is also sought.
Tender no: FIN/ICT05/2022
Information: Wikus Gouws, Tel: (053) 830 6483, E-mail: wikusg@solplaatje.org.za.
Closing date: 29 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Hardware
Coega Development Cooperation
Telecommunications services are sought for the Vulindlela Accommodation and Conference Centre.
Tender no: CDC/267/22
Information: Zine Mtanda, E-mail: tendersCDC26722@coega.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications
Office of the Premier, Limpopo
The office invites proposals for an electronic content management system for Limpopo provincial departments.
Tender no: PRDP 38 OF 2021/22
Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: (015) 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Electronic content management, Content management
The province is also advertising for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) for it’s departments.
Tender no: PRDP 11 OF 2022/23
Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: (015) 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, managed services, Disaster recovery, Disaster recovery as a service, DRaaS
National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa
Provision of internet and virtual private network (VPN) services is sought for a period of three years.
Tender no: NEMISA/2022/INTERNET AND VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK S
Information: Henson Magumise, Tel: (011) 484 0583, E-mail: hensonm@nemisa.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Internet service provider, ISP, Virtual private network, VPN
Amajuba District Municipality
The KZN region is inviting interested parties to register on the panel of service providers for the provision of ICT services for a period of three years.
Tender no: P2021/07-02
Information: Sabelo Zulu, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: sabeloz@amajuba.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Services
Community Schemes Ombud Service
The ombud is advertising for the provision of enterprise content and document management solutions (electronic records management) for a period of five years.
Tender no: CSOS006-2022
Information: Zakithi Zwane, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.
Closing date: 5 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Content management, Document management, Electronic records management
Mbombela Local Municipality
Bids are invited for the provision of IT services for a period of three years.
Tender no: 36/2022
Information: Mahesh Srini, Tel: (013) 759 2009, E-mail: mahesh.srini@mbombela.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Sep 2022
Tags: Services
The Mpumalanga municipality also requires ICT equipment support and maintenance services for period of three years.
Tender no: 148/2017
Information: Mahesh Srini, Tel: (013) 759 2009, E-mail: mahesh.srini@mbombela.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2022
Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance
Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited
ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an air traffic flow management (ATFM) system to be deployed in the main ATC Centre at the O. R. Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg). The project will furthermore establish a disaster recovery platform (to be deployed in the FAOR SSS building) and a training simulation platform (at the ATNS Aviation Training Academy).
Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP004/FY22.23/ATFM REPLACEMENT SYSTEM
Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Aviation, Disaster Recovery
A service provider is sought for the acquisition of a 3-D airport modelling tool for the design and simulation of a remote air traffic service (RATS) digital towers concept to be implemented at OR Tambo International Airport (FAOR) and other selected South African airports.
Tender no: ATNS/ATA/RFP024/FY22.23/3-D AIRPORT MODELLING TOOL
Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 19 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Aviation, Simulation
Parliament of the Republic of South Africa
Bids are invited for the provision of disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).
Tender no: B6/2022
Information: N. Ntanjana, Tel: (021) 403 8374, E-mail: tenders@parliament.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Managed Services, Disaster recovery, Disaster-recovery-as-a-service, DRaaS, Security
Sekhukhune District Municipality
The Limpopo municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of prepaid water meters, related vending system and query management system for a period of three years.
Tender no: SK8/3/1-31/2022/2023
Information: Mpho Maepa, Tel: (013) 262 7665, E-mail: maepaw@sekhukhune.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Vending, Water, Pre-paid
A service provider is sought to support and maintain wireless network connectivity and internet infrastructure for a period of three years.
Tender no: SK8/3/1-32/2022/2023
Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Networking, Wi-Fi, Internet, Services, Support and maintenance
The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to support and maintain technical access control and CCTV systems for a period of three years.
Tender no: SK8/3/1-33/2022/2023
Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Access control
Tshwane Economic Development Agency
The agency wishes to appoint a service provider to provide hosting and maintenance services for its website for a period of two years.
Tender no: TEDA: BID TEDA - ICT 02/08/22
Information: Mokgadi Mapokane, Tel: (012) 358 6539, E-mail: Mokgadima@tshwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 20 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Internet, Support and maintenance, Websites
Department of e-Government, Gauteng
An e-mail archive and security solution is sought for Gauteng’s provincial government.
Tender no: GT/GDeG/077/2022
Information: Sizwe Sibisi, Tel: (011) 689 8270, E-mail: Sizwe.sibisi2@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Security, E-mail, Archiving
Mossel Bay Municipality
The municipality is looking for a service provider to establish wi-fi hotspots at various community centres in the Mossel Bay municipal area.
Tender no: TDR317/2022/2023
Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.
Closing date: 9 Sep 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Wi-Fi, Internet, Hotspots
Quality Council for Trades and Occupations
A reputable and capable service provider is sought to provide business process re-engineering, analysis, re-design, and mapping of QCTO’s core business operations for a period of 24 months.
Compulsory briefing: 31 Aug – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: QCTO 07/2022
Information: Lekhotla Motloung, Tel: (012) 003 1847, E-mail: tenders@qcto.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Business process optimisation, BPO
Provincial Treasury, Limpopo
The province is calling for installation of an integrated security system, access control and CCTV.
Compulsory briefing: 26 Aug
Tender no: LPT 001/2022
Information: T.H Maphanga, Tel: (015) 298 7055, E-mail: Maphangath@treasury.limpopo.gov.za.
Closing date: 9 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Security, Access control
Rand Water
Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and maintenance of managed printing services and solution for a duration of five years.
Tender no: RW10380347/22R
Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Printing, Managed services, Managed printing, Support and maintenance
Officer of the Premier, Eastern Cape
A professional service provider is sought to provide a project management office (PMO) as part of the provincial broadband project required for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: BID NO: SCMU 1-22/23-0003
Information: Vuyo Nkonki, Tel: (067) 429 1519, E-mail: vuyo.nkonki@ecotp.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Project management office, PMO, Telecommunications, Broadband, Managed services
Electoral Commission
The IEC is looking for a mobile device management solution.
Non-compulsory briefing: 24 Aug
Tender no: IEC/ICT-01/2022
Information: Libisi Maphanga, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: libisi@elections.org.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Cellular, Hardware, Mobile, Mobility, Telecommunications, Mobile device management
Network switches are also required for the IEC’s disaster recovery site.
Tender no: 0010483252
Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Networking
Elangeni TVET College
Proposals are invited for online blending learning support (learner management system).
Tender no: PU8116/015
Information: Thandolwenkosi Majola, Tel: (031) 492 4363, E-mail: thandolwenkosi.majola@elangeni.edu.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Learner management system, LMS, Support and maintenance
Richtersveld Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality requires supply, delivery and installation of information technology equipment for a period of one year.
Tender no: SDITC/NC061/08/2022
Information: Serah-Mari van Niel, Tel: (027) 851 1139, E-mail: serah@richtersveld.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware
Transnet SOC Ltd
Provision of public address, access control and CCTV systems are sought for the tank farm at the Port of Ngqura.
Tender no: TNPA/2022/06/0559/6121/RFP
Information: Mpho Mohapi, Tel: (066) 293 2110, E-mail: mpho.mohapi@transnet.net.
Closing date: 5 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics
Proposals are invited for the supply and delivery of end user devices for Transnet Property for a period of two years on an as and when required basis.
Tender no: TP/2022/07/0082/8430/RFP
Information: Risben Khoza, Tel: (011) 308 1049, E-mail: risben.khoza@transnet.net.
Closing date: 16 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, End user devices, Mobility
Mpofana Local Municipality
The KZN municipality requires provision of network infrastructure and ICT services for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: MPO/06/2022
Information: Bongekile Sokhela, Tel: (033) 263 7701, E-mail: boh.mdlalose@mpofana.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking
Elundini Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality requires internal audit software that will support the internal audit activity in planning, management, execution, monitoring and reporting of activities for a period of three years.
Tender no: ELM-1/001/2022-2023
Information: B. Magongo, Tel: (045) 932 8144, E-mail: bhekim@elundini.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Auditing, Security, Reporting
uThukela Water (Pty) Ltd
The KZN organisation is advertising for provision of IT services.
Tender no: IT2023-BID/001
Information: Rakeen Dookie, Tel: (034) 328 5000; E-mail: rakeen.dookie@uthukelawater.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Services
Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Eastern Cape
The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, training, licensing and maintenance of two integrated commercial drones for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: SCMU7-22/23-0006
Information: P. Mabandla, Tel: (040) 940 7587; E-mail: philela.mabandla@eccogta.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Drones
South African National Roads Agency Soc Limited
SANRAL invites tenders for the provision of a long-term traffic monitoring service for providing real-time traffic information using type C1 monitoring systems in support of the Freeway Management Systems (FMS) in SANRAL’s Eastern, Northern, Southern and Western Region. This project is on selected roads in the specified SANRAL regions of South Africa. The approximate duration is 72 months, including 9 months for the mobilisation period.
Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL 53000/1002/2021/FMS
Information: Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: ProcurementHO1@sanral.co.za.
Closing date: 9 Sep 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Managed services
The agency also wishes to establish a panel of service providers for delivery of computer software training for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL HO 65210/1027/2021/02
Information: Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: procurementho2@nra.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Training and eLearning
Lekwa Local Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of the SCADA system on the Lekwa electrical network.
Tender no: DTS 18 2021-2022
Information: Bilal Cajee, Tel: 082 303 7516, E-mail: bcajee@lekwalm.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, SCADA
Mnquma Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality invites bids for the supply, installation and maintenance of VPN, internet, cyber-security and telephony services for a period of five years.
Tender no: MNQ/SCM/24/22-23
Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Virtual private network, VPN, Networking, Telephony, Internet, Internet service provider, ISP, Security, Cyber-security, Support and maintenance
Supply and delivery of cellphone and data contracts are also required for seven members of the executive management for a period of two years.
Tender no: MNQ/SCM/25/22-23
Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Mobile, Data, Voice
National School of Government
The organisation is looking for SITA listed suppliers for the supply and delivery of ICT equipment and accessories.
Tender no: NSG/BID/04/2022/2023
Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6000; E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware
The organisation is advertising a second tender for the supply and delivery of ICT equipment and accessories.
Tender no: NSG/BID/05/2022/2023
Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6000; E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware
Umgeni Water
A service provider is sought for the supply and installation of CCTV and access control systems.
Tender no: 2022/029(A)
Information: Zakhele Cele, Tel: (033) 341 1325; E-mail: zakhele.cele@umgeni.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics
Road Accident Fund
The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to supply, install and configure the enterprise storage capacity and servers infrastructure and provide support and maintenance for a period of five years.
Tender no: RAF/2022/00009
Information: ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135; E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 5 Sep 2022
Tags: Services, Hardware, Storage, Servers, Support and maintenance
State Security Agency
The agency requires subscription to a cyber threat intelligence feed solution and maintenance and support for a period of three years.
Tender no: SSA/22/2022-23
Information: Matshidiso Gaba, Tel: (012) 426 2138; E-mail: Matshidisog@ssa.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Cyber-security, Security, Business intelligence, Threat intelligence, Services, Support and maintenance
A service provider is also sought for the provision of satellite equipment.
Tender no: SSA/21/2022-23
Information: Matshidiso Gaba, Tel: (012) 426 2138; E-mail: Matshidisog@ssa.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Satellite
Small Enterprise Finance Agency
Sefa is looking for a service provider to install, support and maintain an internal audit system.
Tender no: sefa/I-AUD/2022
Information: Sebotse, Tel: (012) 748 9725, E-mail: sebotsem@sefa.org.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Auditing, Support and maintenance
Freedom Park Trust
The trust wishes to appoint a service provider for the audio-visual, lighting, electrical works, touchscreens software design and development for the 700m2 permanent exhibition space at Freedom Park, Gallery of Leaders.
Compulsory briefing: 25 Aug
Tender no: FP 06/2022 HK
Information: Edward Buthelezi, Tel: (012) 336 4003, E-mail: edward@freedompark.co.za.
Closing date: 9 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Audio-visual, Touchscreens
Inkomati Catchment Management Agency
A suitably qualified service provider is sought to supply and deliver the renewal of Microsoft 365 licenses for a period of five years.
Tender no: IUCMA/005/OFFICE365/2022
Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo, Tel: (013) 753 9000, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Francis Baard District Municipality
The Northern Cape region is advertising for the hosting and update of the GIS website.
Tender no: BID 08/22
Information: Phillip Souden, Tel: (053) 838 0911, E-mail: phillip.souden@fbdm.co.za.
Closing date: 9 Sep 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Hosting, Website, GIS
South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited
Necsa is advertising for the supply of ERP and related software system support for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: FBD-SCM-2022-TEN-0015
Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Software, ERP, Support and maintenance
Bids are also invited for the replacement of the storage area network (SAN).
Tender no: FBD-SCM-2022-TEN-0019
Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Storage, Storage area network, SAN
Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality
The KZN metro is looking for a service provider to provide the installation of eThekwini Municipal Academy’s multi-tenant digital learning platform as well as LMS maintenance and support for 36 months.
Tender no: 1Z-3771
Information: Technical: Firoz Esoof, Tel: (031) 322 8028, E-mail: firoz.esoof@durban.gov.za. General: JJ Msomi, Tel: (031) 322 2297.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Digital, LMS, Support and maintenance
Sentech Limited
Additional VSAT installers are sought to join an existing panel of installers for ku-band and ka-band for a period of three years.
Tender no: SENT-012-2022-23
Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4590, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, VSAT
Breede Valley Municipality
Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of various IT equipment.
Tender no: BV991/2022
Information: Wilfred Bells, Tel: (023) 348 2954, E-mail: wbells@bvm.gov.za.
Closing date: 23 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware
Alfred Duma Local Municipality
The KZN municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install and maintain a traffic contravention management system for a period of three years.
Tender no: PS 08/2022
Information: Tel: (036) 631 1777, E-mail: tjhlatshwayo@alfredduma.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
South African Social Security Agency
SASSA invites proposals from potential service provider to supply user behaviour analysis and information security solution for a period of five years.
Tender no: SASSA:09-22-ICT-HO
Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2413, E-mail: RamasekiwaT@sassa.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Business intelligence, Security
Dikgatlong Local Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality is looking for a records management system.
Tender no: COR01/2022-2023
Information: Christian Mokeng, Tel: (053) 531 6500, E-mail: chrismokeng@gmail.com.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Records management system
Capricorn District Municipality
Bids are invited for the development of an internal interactive, accessible and responsive mobile customer care system application.
Tender no: SEMS-COM14/2022/2023
Information: Jabu Masondo, Tel: (015) 294 1081, E-mail: masondoj@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 9 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Customer relationship management, CRM, Mobile, Applications
The Limpopo municipality also requires maintenance of access control and camera systems.
Tender no: COR-IT20/2022/2023
Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 12 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Maintenance and support of IT equipment and systems is also sought.
Tender no: COR-IT21/2022/2023
Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 12 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Access control
South African Heritage Resources Agency
SAHRA invites suitably qualified and experienced service providers to submit bids for the supply and delivery of ICT end user equipment (laptops).
Tender no: SAHRA/ICT/05/08/2022
Information: Disang Kolwane, Tel: (021) 202 8629, E-mail: dkolwane@sahra.org.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
PetroSA
Proposals are invited for the provision of an occupational health electronic system for PetroSA in Mossel Bay.
Tender no: CTT25025
Information: Banzi Dlamini, Tel: (021) 929 3202, E-mail: banzi.dlamini@petrosa.co.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2022
Tags: Software
Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
ICASA is looking for a service provider to assist it in conducting an inquiry into television subscription broadcasting services for a period of eight months.
Tender no: ICASA 45/2021
Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3629, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 9 Sep 2022
Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Broadcasting, TV
A service provider is also sought for the supply, installation, commissioning and configuration of a spectrum monitoring system in four provinces of South Africa, three transportable systems, a cellular network scanner and provide support and maintenance for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 25 Aug – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: ICASA 38/2022
Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3629, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2022
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Spectrum. Monitoring, Cellular, Support and maintenance
Gauteng Growth and Development Agency
The agency wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of new multifunction copiers and printers for the group for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: GGDA/02/2022-23/PRINTERS
Information: Kgalaletso Sennanye, Tel: (011) 085 2438, E-mail: kgalaletsos@ggda.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Services, Support and maintenance
Development Bank of Southern Africa
Bids are invited for the procurement of the operations and maintenance of an open road tolling system in the Gauteng Province, South Africa, and a national transaction clearing house.
Tender no: SANRAL X.002-184-2023/1
Information: Simon Ludik, E-mail: sanralbid@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Managed services
DBSA is looking for a service provider that can provide the IPP office with printers and a print management solution over a period of three years.
Tender no: RFP121.2022
Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging
Transnet National Ports Authority
TNPA is advertising for the monitoring and maintenance of the SCADA local area network software and hardware in the Port of Durban for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: TNPA/2022/05/0355/RFP
Information: Helen Sigcau, Tel: (031) 361 8611, E-mail: helen.sigcau@transnet.net.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, SCADA, Local area network, LAN, Support and maintenance
Bids are invited for the supply, installation, repair and maintenance of physical security systems related hardware (including infrastructure) and software (including configuration) in the ports of Saldanha, Cape Town, Mosselbay, Port Elizabeth, Ngqura, East London, Durban, Richards Bay and TNPA head office (Gqeberha) for a period of thirty-six months.
Compulsory briefings:
-Port Elizabeth: 29 Aug
-Cape Town: 30 Aug
-Durban: 31 Aug
Tender no: TNPA/2022/08/0864/9608/RFP
Information: Bhatisani Widzani, Tel: 063 251 8721, E-mail: Bhatisani.Widzani@transnet.net.
Closing date: 19 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Support and maintenance
Banking Sector Education and Training Authority
Bids are invited for the supply and support of a web-based human resources information system that includes payroll and employee self-service system for a period of five years.
Tender no: BS/2022/RFB471
Information: Yolanda Mutheiwana, Tel: (011) 805 9661, E-mail: Yolandam@bankseta.org.za.
Closing date: 5 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Cloud computing, HR, Payroll, Services, Support and maintenance
The authority is looking for a service provider for the provision of a management information system (MIS) for a period of five years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Aug – Link.
Tender no: BS/2022/RFB470
Information: Yolanda Mutheiwana, Tel: (011) 805 9661, E-mail: Yolandam@bankseta.org.za.
Closing date: 19 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Management information system, MIS
South African Tourism
The organisation is advertising for HC payroll migration to the cloud.
Tender no: SAT 208/22
Information: Pulane Muligwa, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: pulane@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Payroll, HR
Google Workspace Business Plus Suite licensing and email branding (automated e-mail signature) services are sought for a user count of 260 users and for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: SAT 203/22
Information: Pulane Muligwa, Tel: (011) 895 3016, E-mail: pulane@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 5 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Productivity, E-mail, Software licensing
National Student Financial Aid Scheme
NSFAS is advertising for the procurement and implementation of managed Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP services, for a period of five years, renewable.
Tender no: SCMN005/2022
Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.
Closing date: 23 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Managed services
Ugu District Municipality
The KZN municipality requires provision of Citicall application license and service level agreement for a period 36 months.
Tender no: UGU-05-1615-2022
Information: N Grobler, Tel: (039) 688 3465, E-mail: norma.grobler@ugu.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance, SLA
The district is also looking for servers, storage and tape libraries.
Tender no: UGU-05-1616-2022
Information: Michael Bliss, Tel: (039) 688 3533, E-mail: micheal.bliss@ugu.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage, Tape libraries
Armscor
The company is advertising for advanced electronic signature solution services for a period of five years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 17 Aug
Tender no: EICT/2022/17EICT/2022/17
Information: S Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Security, Electronic signature
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
The FSCA requires an integrated regulatory solution.
Compulsory briefing: 25 Aug – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: FSCA2022/23-T001
Information: Nobusi Mazwai or Jessie Myanga, Tel: (012) 367 7847, E-mail: tenders@fsca.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Nov 2022
Tags: Software, Compliance
Ithala SOC Limited
An experienced panel of ICT service providers is sought for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RFP02/22
Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8911, E-mail: tenders@ithala.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services
Okhahlamba Local Municipality
Restructuring of municipal cellphones and data lines is sought for the period of three years.
Tender no: COR01\2022
Information: T Hlatshwayo, Tel: (036) 448 8040, E-mail: Thembeka.hlatshwayo@okhahlamba.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Data, Mobile
A panel of three service providers is also sought to supply and deliver municipal laptops for the period of two years.
Tender no: COR02/2022
Information: T Hlatshwayo, Tel: (036) 448 8040, E-mail: Thembeka.hlatshwayo@okhahlamba.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Central Karoo District Municipality
Proposals are invited for the performing of an innovative and intuitive data analysis and reconciliation of municipal accounts and other related services on a risk basis for 36 months. A prerequisite of 70% is determined for functionality in order to be evaluated on price.
Tender no: CKDM003 - 2022/2023
Information: Dormenia Swartz or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Business intelligence
The district is also advertising for the management and implementation of the rural road asset management system for a three-year period.
Tender no: CKDM004 - 2022/2023
Information: Dormenia Swartz or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Asset management
South African Human Rights Commission
The commission wishes to appoint a suitably qualified service provider who will provide a comprehensive Microsoft Teams voice solution to be deployed and implemented.
Tender no: SAHRC RFP 10-2022
Information: Tender office, Tel: (011) 877 3644, E-mail: tenderoffice@sahrc.org.za. Closing date: 1 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Video conferencing
Msunduzi Local Municipality
The municipality wishes to acquire licensing, servicing and training of civil designer software.
Non-compulsory briefing: Virtual, date not disclosed.
Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM7 OF 2022/2023
Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning
Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and installation of 5x Sidra Intersection 9 network software (1 license/PC).
Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 5 22/23
Information: Khethiwe Mvelase, Tel: (033) 392 2558, E-mail: khethiwe.mvelase@msunduzi.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing
The municipality requests proposals to explore the potential of a smart electricity metering system.
Tender no: SCM 16 OF 22/23
Information: Bheka Kanyile or Cyncol Sibiya, Tel: (033) 392 5002, E-mail: bhekamangwane.kanyile@msunduzi.gov.za.
Closing date: 23 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity, Smart technology, Vending, Smart meters
South African Weather Service
A service provider is sought to provide a software-defined (SD) wide area network (WAN) solution for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 26 Aug – Virtual.
Tender no: SAWS-302/22
Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.
Closing date: 9 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Networking, SD WAN
South African Maritime Safety Authority
SAMSA wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for provisioning of information and communication technology (ICT) applications services for a period of three years.
Tender no: BID NO: SAMSA/048/2022/23
Information: Tuletu Ngqolowa, Tel: (012) 366 2666, E-mail: tngqolowa@samsa.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Applications
Five service providers are sought to join a panel for the provisioning of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and security services over a period of 36 months.
Tender no: BID NO: SAMSA/051/2022/22
Information: Tuletu Ngqolowa, Tel: (012) 366 2666, E-mail: tngqolowa@samsa.org.za.
Closing date: 20 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Security
Gamagara Local Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of an integrated financial management system for a period of 60 months.
Compulsory briefing: 30 Aug
Tender no: GM2022/39
Information: Aobakwe Makoku, Tel: (053) 723 6000, E-mail: makokua@gamagara.co.za.
Closing date: 20 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, ERP, IFMS, Services, Support and maintenance
Swellendam Municipality
The Western Cape municipality requires provision of an internal communication systems for a year period.
Tender no: SMT03/22/23
Information: S. Herbst, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: sherbst@swellenmun.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Software
The municipality is also re-advertising for supply and delivery of various software packages for a year period.
Tender no: SMT09/22/23 (RE-ADVERTISEMENT)
Information: G. J. Louw, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: glouw@swellendam.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Software
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality requires provision of internet services.
Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Aug
Tender no: SCM/21-84/S
Information: R. Naidoo, Tel: (041) 506 7323, E-mail: rnaidoo@mandelametro.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP
King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for a service provider to supply, install, maintain and training on a revenue management and debt collection system for a period of three years.
Tender no: SCM: 002/2022/23
Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4374, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance
Department of Transport
The national department is looking for the maintenance of the telephone management system (PABX) for a period of one year.
Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Aug – Zoom, Link.
Tender no: DOT/07/2022/COO
Information: Lucky Mashile or.John Mashinini, Tel: (012) 309 3429, E-mail: MashileL@dot.gov.za.
Closing date: 9 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Software, Services, Telephony, Support and maintenance
South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited
Bids are invited for the supply, installation, commissioning, integration and training on LTO tapes and disk storage system and including upgrading of an existing LTO system for the SABC library
Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Sep – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/44
Information: Asa, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 20 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Storage, LTO, Services, Training and eLearning
The broadcaster is advertising for Avid ISIS and Interplay system expert support service which includes installation, configuration and troubleshooting the whole Avid ISIS and Interplay system at SABC post-production facilities for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFP/HEN/2022/35
Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Storage, Video, Services, Support and maintenance
Hessequa Municipality
Bids are invited for the implementation of an autonomous e-mail and network security and performance monitoring solution for a period of three years
Tender no: HES-CORP 03/2223
Information: Leanne Windvogel, Tel: (028) 713 8087, E-mail: leanne@hessequa.gov.za.
Closing date: 23 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Security, E-mail, Networking, Performance monitoring
Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Administration, Mpumalanga
The province requires software development for veterinary services for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: ALA/546/22/MP
Information: Dr. T Mnisi, Tel: (081) 406 6943, E-mail: mnisit@live.co.za.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Software development
Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency
A service provider is sought to provide ICT infrastructure hosting solutions with multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) solution for a period of three years.
Tender no: MEGA/2022/08
Information: BN Mahlalela, Tel: (013) 755 6328, E-mail: bridgette.mahlalela@mega.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, MPLS, Hardware, Telecommunications
Abaqulusi Local Municipality
The KZN municipality is advertising for a multi-utility online vending system and third-party vending for the period of 36 months.
Tender no: 8/2/1/458
Information: Grant, Tel: (034) 982 2133, E-mail: gbradbury@abaqulusi.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity, Water
Johannesburg Water
Upgrade and maintenance of an enterprise backup solution and provision of related professional services is sought for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JW IT 71/22
Information: Ricky Chauke, Tel: (011) 688 1478, E-mail: ricky.chauke@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Backup, Services, Professional services
Bids are invited for the provision of SCADA group-wide product licensing (Adroit Technologies) and product engineering support to the various wastewater treatment works, depots as and when required for a period of 60 months.
Tender no: JW OPS 055/22
Information: Nosipho Mokoena, Tel: (011) 688 1585, E-mail: nosipho.mokoena@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, SCADA, Software li