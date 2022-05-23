Paragon Customer Communications Netherlands and Scytl Chosen to Supply the Digital Election Tool for The Electoral Council of the Netherlands

Scytl is delighted to announce The Electoral Council of the Netherlands (Kiesraad) has awarded Paragon Customer Communications (PCC) Netherlands and Scytl, both part of Paragon group, together with the Dutch IT connecting company KPN, a five year agreement to build, manage and maintain the digital voting support system (DHV).

During the term of the agreement, Scytl will be responsible for developing, supplying, and managing the new software that will be used in all electoral processes in the country. Specifically, it will allow the Electoral Council to determine the results of the elections and to present the lists of candidates of the political parties.

Paragon Customer Communications, which has extensive experience in electoral processes in more than 120 municipalities in the country, will take the lead as prime contractor and is responsible for the overall project and service delivery management. For its part, KPN will be responsible for the secure hosting of software.

The DHV and the hosting environment will be managed and updated by the provider, in accordance with the latest security requirements. The DHV is hosted in a central environment through a private network, this enables the Electoral Council to monitor the use of the programme and to take timely measures in case irregularities are detected. A Security Operations Centre is used for this purpose.

Silvia Caparrós, CEO of Scytl, "Our knowledge and experience of electoral processes, the security provided by our solutions and our technology have been decisive in winning this contest. The pivotal value has undoubtedly been our ability to respond to the demanding need of the Electoral Council of the Netherlands to face the exciting challenge of modernising the electoral system of an entire country and doing so with the maximum-security measures".

Mieke Clark-Marsman, CEO Paragon Netherlands and Belgium: "We are extremely proud and pleased to be able to provide this very important service for Dutch democracy. With this formidable award, we are now further expanding our services for elections in the Netherlands digitally as well."