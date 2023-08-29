Kemtek is 35 years young

Celebrating three-and-a-half decades in business.

Kemtek was established in 1988 – 35 years ago – which makes 2023 a significant landmark for the company. Over the last three-and-a-half decades, the world – and especially South Africa – has changed beyond all recognition. South Africa has navigated the transition to a mature democracy, we have collectively weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and the world is now deep into the 4IR.

Kemtek began life as an equipment supplier, but – just as the world has moved on – the company has evolved into a trusted solutions partner, with each sale being simply the start of an enduring relationship based on expertise, shared values and exceptional aftersales service.

Celebrating a landmark

Earlier this year, Kemtek ran its successful ‘Sale-A-Bration’ promotion, offering savings of up to 35% on selected devices. This was in recognition of the fact that this is not a journey that Kemtek has undertaken alone, but rather, the organisation has walked its path in partnership with other companies that have also adopted a solutions-focused approach to doing business.

In the beginning

Kemtek was originally known as Kemtek Imaging Systems, a name that reflected its initial focus on print technology. Over the last 35 years, Kemtek has maintained its leading position in the print solutions sector, while successfully branching out into other industries, each time incorporating new divisions as part of a holistic approach to using technology (both hardware and software) and services to help ignite growth for its resellers and customers.

At the forefront of innovation

Kemtek’s growth can be attributed to two principal factors: the passion and dedication of its people, and its willingness to always go the extra mile in search of a lasting, sustainable solution; and the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology.

Together with its OEM and reseller partners, Kemtek has been instrumental in introducing key innovations into the local market by embracing new technologies and the growth and revenue stream potential they represent.

These innovations include 2D bar coding and RFID solutions in the auto ID space, emerging AI technologies and, of course, digital printing, an area in which Kemtek has achieved and maintained a leading position.

Measuring success

While 35 continuous years in operation can be regarded as a notable success for any business, Kemtek prefers to use other metrics when it comes to assessing its achievements. These include the length and depth of their relationships (which in many cases, have extended for several decades), and the opportunities they have helped to unlock for end-users. In this way, Kemtek has consistently contributed to the growth of the South African and regional economies, including through skills sharing initiatives and enabling customers to successfully explore new sectors.

Relationships based on trust

While Kemtek remains a technology and services company at heart, the real secret to the company’s success is the quality of the people that Kemtek recruits and develops. Key attributes that Kemtek looks for include expertise, passion and a complete focus on customer satisfaction.

The way that each Kemtek team member aligns with the company’s values ensures that they are able to forge lasting relationships with customers and resellers. Multiple contacts in these organisations have referenced the relationships they have with Kemtek team members as a critical pillar of their business success.

Looking forward

Any birthday is an opportunity to look back – but, more importantly, it’s the perfect moment at which to look forward to the next 35 years – and beyond. Kemtek’s journey to date has been incredible, but ask anyone within the company and they’ll tell you that the best is yet to come.

