ChatGPT: is it worth the hype?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has grown in leaps and bounds over the past few years, but what’s probably caused the biggest stir around the globe in recent months is ChatGPT. An AI language model, developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT generates human-like text responses, making it a game-changer in various industries and leaving many questioning their job security. Or has it? Niyasi Makwakwa, graphic designer at Bizmod Development, says there are both benefits and limitations to ChatGPT’s use.

“ChatGPT has advanced beyond the traditional chatbot functionality and we can now engage in intellectually stimulating conversations. Plus, its ability to generate human-like responses can, and certainly has, revolutionised several industries, including machine learning acceleration.”

However, there are certain situations and tasks where not even the most advanced AI technology can compare to human creativity. It is therefore crucial to understand both the pros and cons of using ChatGPT before diving right in. Makwakwa explains these below:

ChatGPT is useful when tasked with translating documents, summarising information and compressing meeting minutes.

It can serve as a sounding board during a writer’s block spell, offering inspiration and suggesting unexplored notes.

It can test codes for self-taught developers or brand-new graphic design concepts.

The AI can aid in personal general planning, such as social calendars, event themes and meal plans.

On the flip side is the questionable accuracy of information the AI produces. While it can be used to code convincing website newsletters, it can also be used to spread misinformation.

With AI technology being relatively new, there is still a lot we need to learn about how it works and how to optimise it, and there may be unforeseen challenges or issues that arise as the technology continues to develop.

To get the most out of your ChatGPT sessions, Makwakwa says you should consider the following:

Prompt it correctly and don’t be disappointed with uncharacterised responses. The extent of ChatGPT’s “creativity” depends on various factors, such as the quality and diversity of the data it was trained on and the specific prompt given to it. In some cases, ChatGPT’s responses are surprising, while in others, they may be more formulaic or predictable.

Due to the potentially biased or harmful content ChatGPT may have gathered through its training, it's important that you don't share any sensitive information with it.

with it. Fact check the information you receive from it and don’t rely solely on the AI. Remember, it’s a tool that enhances productivity, not a replacement for human intuition or ethics.

“While AI offers many benefits, it is important to be aware of its limitations and potential challenges. As we continue to develop and refine the technology, we should remain vigilant and mindful of the risks involved. As valuable as the tool is for aiding tasks, it shouldn’t be relied on as a replacement for human intuition and imagination,” Makwakwa concludes.

