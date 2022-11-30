Arm Announces Appointment of Paul E. Jacobs and Rosemary Schooler to its Board of Directors

Arm today announced the appointment of new Board members Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, chairman and CEO of XCOM Labs and former CEO and executive chairman of Qualcomm Inc., and Rosemary Schooler, former corporate vice president and general manager of Data Center and AI Sales for Intel. Both bring significant public company experience spanning technology development, business strategy and corporate governance to Arm as it continues to prepare for a public listing.

“The unique insights and depth of experience that Paul and Rosemary bring will help us expand and diversify our Board while providing enormous value to Arm at such a pivotal moment in our journey,” said Rene Haas, CEO, Arm.

Haas added, “Paul has an incredible track record of developing cutting-edge technologies and leading Qualcomm through an amazing growth phase, and Rosemary has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities, setting and executing strategic priorities, driving innovation and cultivating customer relationships across a variety of Intel’s businesses during her long career there. I look forward to working with both Paul and Rosemary as we strengthen our leadership position in the semiconductor ecosystem and prepare for the public markets.”

“I have worked with Arm from the early days of smartphones and the wireless internet,” Paul E. Jacobs added. “As computing becomes ever more pervasive, this creates new opportunities to build upon Arm’s market-leading position. I am excited to join Arm’s Board and work with the world-class team here to help drive the next technology revolutions.”

“Arm is poised to be a leader in the semiconductor and computing industries,” said Rosemary Schooler. “Working with customers to solve their most complex technology challenges has been the focus of my career. I’m thrilled to join Arm and look forward to helping the company expand its connected computing footprint across the globe.”