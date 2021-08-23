Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) today announced that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has given antitrust clearance for Analog Devices’ previously announced acquisition of Maxim.

The transaction has now received all required regulatory clearances. Analog Devices and Maxim anticipate that the transaction will close on or about August 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions.