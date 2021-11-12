Africa Data Centres to open two more facilities in Nairobi

Stephane Duproz, CEO, Africa Data Centres.

Africa Data Centres, a provider of carrier-neutral co-location data centres, is opening two new facilities in Nairobi, Kenya.

It has begun development of a second data centre of up to 20MW of IT load and is in the process of securing land for a third facility.



According to the company, this investment of more than $200m will double Kenya’s data centre capacity and promote the country as a key digital hub, enabling Kenyan data to remain in the country by providing the necessary digital infrastructure.



Stephane Duproz, CEO of Africa Data Centres, says his organisation has the top carrier-neutral data centre in Nairobi and East Africa. In addition, he says Africa Data Centre boasts the greatest number of connectivity providers on site in the region, and enjoys leadership in the enterprise sector, particularly in financial services.



In September, the data centre company said it is embarking on a massive-scale data centre expansion plan – the largest in Africa to date, and plans ten more interconnected, cloud- and carrier-neutral data centres across the length and breadth of the continent, through an investment of $500m.

“The expansion will more than double our already significant footprint on the continent,” Duproz says. “The two new Kenya facilities are part of this expansion. Kenya is one of the top data centre markets in Africa and is widely viewed as the gateway to the East African region. There has been a dramatic increase in the adoption of digital services, and the move from on-premises to colocation and managed facilities will be at the vanguard of data centre development in the years to come.”