eBook: Security in the era of intelligent work

Devices, documents and data are the life force of every business. As the digital era evolves into the intelligence era, they are central to how work gets done. But the very documents, devices and content we depend on to drive business and growth also put our organisations at considerable risk. A breach of any type can be devastating – causing chaos and distrust, plummeting stock prices, even garnering disciplinary actions and large fines from regulators.

We created this eBook to help your organisation make the best choices for protecting business documents, data and content and securing the multifunction printers and devices that house them. It’s designed to help everyone, regardless of their role or company size, understand what procedures and policies need to be put in place to ensure your IT infrastructure is as secure as possible, and why compliance is critical.

Refer to the checklist within this eBook often and share with colleagues. When everyone is well informed and on the same page, you can be more confident in your security decisions and the cyber health of your organisation.