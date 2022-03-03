ZTE, Qualcomm jointly demonstrate end-to-end 5G TSN for smart grid applications

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, together with Qualcomm Technologies, has demonstrated an end-to-end 5G time sensitive networking (TSN) solution for smarter, safer power grids. This 5G achievement supports the expansion of grid services such as differential protection and the accelerated deployment of new energy sources such as solar energy and wind energy to empower the green grids.

Clean energy resources such as wind energy and solar energy are effective solutions for offsetting greenhouse gas emissions from thermal power generation within the power industry. However, wind energy and solar energy are greatly affected by weather conditions, and regional instabilities can pose significant challenges to fully integrating these renewable energy sources into power grids.

To incorporate renewable energy into power grids more efficiently with 5G remote precise grid control, ZTE integrated its Time Promised Communication (TPC) solution with Qualcomm Technologies’ 3GPP Rel-16 TSN capable 5G R&D prototype device. The 5G TSN integration is key to meeting the wide coverage, latency and density requirements of large-scale smart grid applications while also ensuring the security and stability of the power grid. This collaboration for an end-to-end 5G TSN solution for smart grids further accelerates the expansion of 5G across mission-critical applications.

The wireless TPC solution brings efficient scalability for large, distributed renewable energy projects. The solution can replace optic fibre in harsh environments with deterministic wireless last-kilometre connectivity to safely automate power grid management with line differential protection. In addition, it can bring additional capabilities to large power grids such as precise load control, achieving the efficient co-ordination of various types of energy resources including wind, solar, water, thermal and storage, under the condition of weather sensitivities and seasonal fluctuations.

“ZTE is committed to providing customers with high-quality connectivity services. Time Promised Communication can be committed to 5G networks, so that SLA can be guaranteed,” said Zhang Wanchun, Senior Vice-President of ZTE Cooperation. “ZTE has carried out wide co-operation with Qualcomm Technologies and industry partners to achieve in-depth integration of IT and OT, to help enterprises achieve flexible production, improve resource usage efficiency and build a green and low-carbon industrial ecosystem.”

“Qualcomm Technologies continues to work closely with vendors such as ZTE to build an open 5G TSN ecosystem to benefit the industry,” said John Smee, Senior Vice-President, Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies. “With TSN, 5G gains new momentum in high performance connectivity for multiple verticals with the support of a global ecosystem for standardisation and technology.”

The TPC solution can meet the demanding requirements of mission-critical applications in the industrial internet of things, including power grid management, robot control, remote surgery and other applications, as well as improving operational efficiency in industry and enterprise use cases.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue to team up with industry partners to help industries and enterprises accelerate service innovation and realise new value in digital transformation.