Kymeta to Offer Mission-Critical LEO Satellite Connectivity Services to Government Market Through New Partnership with OneWeb Technologies

Kymeta (kymetacorp.com), a world leading company for flat panel antennas making mobile global, and OneWeb Technologies (onewebtechnologies.net), the premier provider of innovative and secure commercial satellite communications application solutions, announced today an agreement to distribute reliable, secure, and cost-effective broadband connectivity services to the U.S. government.

The new managed satellite service offering enables Kymeta to provide government customers with hardware solutions that are packaged with secure and resilient network access from OneWeb Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company OneWeb. Access to broadband connectivity services from the leading satellite connectivity platform will provide customers with an additional mission-critical connectivity resource, supplementing Kymeta’s existing broadband geostationary orbit (GEO) and 4G cellular service offering.

“The LEO network delivers the low latency, high-speed, and multi-orbit network sought after by the Department of Defense and other government customers,” said Walter Berger, President and Co-CEO, at Kymeta Corporation. “We are pleased to join in this partnership with OneWeb Technologies as we continue to bring advanced solutions across a wide range of applications for defense agencies, government, public safety, and commercial customers around the world that meet the highest levels of security and encryption requirements needed for mission-critical operations.”

“We are focused on meeting and exceeding the demands for resilient end-to-end commercial SATCOM solutions for U.S. government agencies, its allies, and warfighters,” said Bob Roe, CEO, OneWeb Technologies. “The Kymeta u8 product family is designed for rapid deployment and acquires service within minutes of installation for seamless and uninterrupted communications on the move. When paired with our high-speed broadband connectivity solutions, we ensure voice, video, and data communications are available when needed most, no matter the global location.”

Kymeta and OneWeb will be hosting a special LEO Demo Event in Dallas, Texas from April 20-22, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel and Golf Club at Champions Circle. For more information on this event, contact marketing@kymetacorp.com