Mavenir Announces Its Cloud-native, Modular, and Microservices-based Converged Charging Solution (CCS)

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announces its cloud-native, modular, and microservices-based Converged Charging Solution (CCS), which enables Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to creatively monetize Network-as-a-Service from 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. As a component of the Mavenir Digital Enablement (MDE) platform, this MACH-based (100% Microservices, API first, Cloud-native, and Headless) CCS makes it easy to create and quickly deploy new services in response to market demand.

Mavenir Digital Enablement can stand alone or overlay existing BSS and, with this CCS, enables CSPs to introduce disruptive use cases like new digital service brands or new digital MVNO services quickly and cost-effectively while avoiding extensive network-wide impacts. Mavenir’s CCS fully supports 3GPP Release 16 specifications and conforms to TM Forum Open API standards.

The extensible data model is vital for innovative CSPs looking to unlock and capitalize on new 5G revenue streams by quickly making changes to and incrementally evolving the system to handle new use-cases without losing time and capital on development. The highly flexible core data model is driven by an intuitive graphical rules engine that simplifies service creation with no-code/low-code design and templates that empower CSPs to create new plans and rules without additional coding.

“In the new, use-case-driven future, the importance of an agile and robust charging and monetization platform becomes paramount,” said Sandeep Singh, GM Digital Enablement Business Unit. “Mavenir's composable architecture makes the transition much easier, allowing CSPs to install this CCS alongside existing charging solutions, starting with a small collection of microservices, incrementally growing, and eventually migrating to the new solution.”

Added Singh, “The unique stateless architecture allows distribution of various CCS microservices to either a single centralized data center, or multiple distributed data centers, including edge data centers. This provides CSPs the advantage of supporting a robust and scalable solution with a small footprint. CSPs can then easily launch new Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC) and massive Machine Type Communications (mMTC) use cases requiring edge deployment for ultra-low latency needs.”

Underpinned by a modular design, Mavenir provides CSPs with a variety of commercial solutions to fit their individual needs. Mavenir’s CCS can be deployed as a lightweight CHF solution for handling 5G Nchf traffic to generate network usage records without the need for any rating. Other packages include online, offline, or converged 5G rating and monetization handlers and 4G Diameter online traffic handlers for supporting both OCS and CCS use-cases in a unified solution.