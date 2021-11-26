Protect apps and data while improving productivity

Troye CEO Helen Kruger.

The potential for compromised data is growing rapidly as more people work remotely and as apps move to the cloud. With the average cost of a breach at an all-time high of $4.2 million, businesses cannot afford a single overlooked threat.

Increased reliance on personal devices, internet browsers and unsecure networks are all increasing risks – particularly for companies accustomed to relying on VPNs and on-premises security solutions.

Many traditional IT solutions aren’t capable of protecting against the latest cyber-security threats, and inefficient security policies can lead to a poor user experience. This could turn routine tasks into tedious, time-consuming processes.

Cyber security efforts are becoming overly complex and IT teams are juggling too many security tools to be operationally effective. According to a Ponemon study, 83% of businesses say their organisational and IT complexity is increasing the risk of security breaches.

It’s important to protect users and apps against threats that may breach internet or cloud connections. However, business leaders need to find a better way to support secure hybrid work, without slowing down productivity.

With a staggering 92% of reported vulnerabilities coming from applications, it’s vital to protect all small business apps from known and zero-day attacks regardless of being a small business or an enterprise global concern.

Protect apps and data everywhere

More than one-third of businesses have already experienced a ransomware attack or data breach. Citrix Secure Private Access equips businesses with the modern zero trust approach to protect apps and data, with single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive authentication to continually monitor access based on location and device posture.

Solutions like Citrix Workspace and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops equip businesses with the modern access control and security analytics they need to keep breaches at bay. Citrix Analytics for Security gives IT a complete picture of all network traffic, users, files and endpoints.

When used with Citrix Workspace and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, the built-in machine learning lets one identify and automatically respond to suspicious activity in real-time. With a personalised risk score assigned to each user based on real-time behaviours, one can stay ahead of both internal and external threats long before they lead to breaches.

Citrix Secure Internet Access, meanwhile, protects infrastructure and users from compromised internet sites, malware, zero-day attacks and other external threats.

Citrix ADC provides holistic, layered protection with Citrix Web App and API Protection. Integrated web application firewall (WAF), volumetric distributed denial of service (DDOS) protection and bot management are all available in one easy-to-use cloud service.

This means the entire application delivery infrastructure stays continually protected from malicious attack attempts.

Protect resources at the WAN edge

Take a comprehensive security approach that supports zero trust – without sacrificing performance. Nearly 50% of all corporate data is stored in the cloud. As the workloads move to the cloud, backhauling this traffic to data centres can hurt the user experience.

To secure the new attack surface brought on by local internet breakout, one needs a consolidated SD-WAN solution with strong security at the WAN edge.

With a fully integrated edge security stack to enable adoption of local internet breakoutand protect branch to branch propagation of threats. So one can protect the organisation without inhibiting network performance for a better cloud and SaaS experience.

Protect users and apps with cloud-delivered security

It’s important to protect users and apps against threats that may breach internet or cloud connections. In addition to the fully integrated edge security stack, Citrix SD-WAN offers a unified cloud-delivered security and network service called Citrix Secure Internet Access.

Now, businesses can confidently provide direct internet access (DIA) with protection that extends beyond the branch to remote and mobile users. Alternatively, one can keep the preferred security vendor’s cloud-based network security service and allow Citrix SD-WAN to automate the connectivity to leading cloud-based secure web gateways for branches.

Citrix SD-WAN Orchestrator handles all provisioning. This means the network is just a few clicks away from being connected to local security enforcement points. It also provides strong SD-WAN security for users, apps and data at the branch, without compromising the SaaS experience.

It provides a fully integrated edge security stack to enable adoption of local internet breakout and also protects branch to branch propagation of threats. So, one can protect the organisation without inhibiting network performance – and for a better cloud experience.

Citrix is the only vendor to integrate and provide a turnkey solution to protect all apps and data while improving productivity.