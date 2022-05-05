Andile Ngcaba’s inq. to acquire Syrex

Andile Ngcaba, chairman of Convergence Partners.

Convergence Partners company inq. is set to acquire Syrex, a provider of hyper-converged cloud technology solutions in South Africa.

In a statement, inq. says the strategic acquisition bolsters an already robust business offering from Syrex to provide innovative, reliable industry solutions to the South African market.

Edge computing company inq. today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of Syrex for an undisclosed amount.

It says the agreement is subject to customary conditions, including approvals by the Competition Commission and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).



Syrex is a hyper-converged solutions provider that delivers ICT services, from connectivity, to security and tailored IT managed services.



Furthermore, Syrex holds an ECS/ECNS licence from ICASA. Syrex is a solutions provider with partnerships such as Microsoft, Mimecast and Checkpoint.



“The acquisition will bring two strategically aligned businesses together to deliver their technology and services across the African continent,” says David Heserlman, managing director of Syrex.

“This will bring a combined offering into the African market to deliver the best technologies available. We are very excited that our cross-border clients will benefit from Syrex’s strong hyper-converged solutions and inq.’s edge solutions and services.”

With a presence in over nine countries, this strategic acquisition will see inq. expand its coverage to the South African market to ultimately facilitate and operate its African divisions, and integrate edge computing solutions across the continent, says the company.



It adds that edge services are increasingly critical to digital transformation and fundamental to enterprises across the public sector and private sectors (banking, financial services and insurance; oil and gas; mining; as well as FMCG, etc.



Speaking about the acquisition, Andile Ngcaba, inq. executive chairman, says: “The combination of Syrex and inq. is geared towards deepening our footprints in South Africa to drive hyper-converged and edge services and solutions within one of the most developed ICT markets on the continent, both in the public and the private sectors. Syrex brings to the fold the right qualities that our clients require.”