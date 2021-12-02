An interview discussion around the importance of online extracurricular activities

As more and more school learners move away from the traditional mode of schooling to distance or e-learning, the need for online extracurricular activities and clubs increases. Providing school learners with healthy alternatives with which to spend their free time, such as extracurricular activities, will have a positive impact on their emotional, social and mental growth. It will also give them a safe space where they can develop and learn both soft and hard skills.

The social interaction is vital to healthy relationship development and the development of interpersonal skills. Even through Zoom, we can develop essential traits, such as making eye contact and normative social communication, as well as picking up on cues such as body language.

In a webinar discussion hosted by Boston Online High School around the benefits of online extracurricular activities, guest speaker Tim Zunckel, who heads up the radio station at Boston Media House in Sandton, will be sharing his knowledge around the importance of providing our youth with healthier online alternatives with which learners can spend their free time. Zunckel will also be discussing how the Boston Online High School Radio Club contributes to this movement by creating an online environment where learners can engage, interact, create and connect with other students.

Zunckel believes there are many benefits to extracurricular activities or social clubs, especially for learners at a school age. Some of these main benefits include higher self-esteem, productive breaks, a sense of belonging and social interaction and a new set of essential life skills to showcase and build onto their resumes. These types of healthy extracurricular activities allow students to create broader perspectives, explore various interests and encourage brain stimulation and cognitive creativity outside of their academic studies.

“The ability for students to take part in extracurricular clubs is so important and it connects students with a community of other students who are interested in something that they are passionate about. Also, being involved in something that they enjoy helps to take their mind off some of the pressures of life and allows them time to rejuvenate and refresh. This in turn will help them to feel more positive in other areas of life such as their studies,” says Zunckel.

The goal of this revolutionary move is to have a positive impact on the future of South African youth and hopefully encourage school learners to spend their free time on healthier and more promising options that will increase essential life skills and future opportunities.

This pre-recorded webinar is designed for parents of school-age children. For more details, and to register for the webinar, please contact Boston City Campus Online High School at info@bostononlinehighschool.co.za, WhatsApp 011 551 9019, call 011 551 9111or click here.