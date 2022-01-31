Post office rolls out online licence renewals

Pepe Miller, from the City of Tshwane, was one of the first motorists to use the post office’s online car licence renewal service. (Image: Supplied by SAPO)

The South African Post Office (SAPO) this morning announced the availability of its online service for motor vehicle licence renewals.

In a statement, SAPO says the full renewal process, including payment, will be done online, noting that no commission is charged on the renewal transaction.

The customer can select to have the disc delivered for a fee of R75; alternatively, it can be collected from a post office counter, adds SAPO.

“Payment is done safely and securely through Masterpass, which the user can download from the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for Apple devices,” it states.

“The customer will receive an SMS when the disc arrives at the destination post office for collection, or when it goes out for delivery. Turnaround time is three working days, while it may be up to two days longer for outlying areas.”

SAPO has been mulling online renewals for motor vehicle licences, its most popular transaction at post office branches, for some time.

It says the online application process for the renewal of motor vehicle licences is the first step to turn the ‘SAPO in my Pocket’ strategy into reality, and will enable the customer to complete the entire process in the comfort of their own homes or offices.

“The service is available for vehicle owners in all provinces of South Africa except, currently, the Western Cape. The SA Post Office is working to extend the service to this province as well.

“The online renewal facility for motor vehicle licences supplements the renewal service at selected post office branches and customers will still be able to renew their vehicle licences at these branches. Customers who renew a vehicle licence at a post office branch receive the new disc immediately.”

SAPO points out that it has taken all the necessary steps to ensure customer data is secure.

The national postal service notes it also offers bulk motor vehicle licence renewal for fleet operators and businesses.

“This service entails the collection of all necessary documentation from company premises, taking them back to the post office for processing, printing of the discs and delivery back to the offices of the customer.”