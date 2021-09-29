Say hello to the new HUAWEI nova 8i

A new superstar is heading to South Africa’s smartphone market in the shape of the HUAWEI nova 8i – a super-slim, super-stylish phone featuring a super camera and super-charging large battery.

The iconic nova 8i with 6.67-inch edgeless display and side-mounted fingerprint reader for security is designed to be comfortable to hold and comfortable to view. With Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, the nova 8i runs smoothly even when playing graphics-intensive games, while a full scene antenna setup with seven antennas around the body ensures a strong network connection whether the phone is held vertically or horizontally, and Game Assistant provides game acceleration and an uninterrupted gaming experience.

It brings users a stunning new 64MP AI quad camera and 1/1.7 inch sensor, capable of a direct output of 9 216 x 6 912 high-res photos which can be printed onto posters as large as 3.2m x 2.4m. It also features an ultra-wide angle lens, macro lens and f2.4 depth lens and superior sensor for beautiful photos in any light conditions, including features such as Raw Domain Super Night Shot, Super Macro, HDR Portrait, AI Beauty 5.1 and AI-powered facial contouring, and aperture mode which delivers a bokeh effect for professional-looking portraits.

Designed to deliver super fun all day long, the HUAWEI nova 8i has a 4 300mAh battery and 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge capability, so it’s never out of action. Stream videos for over 11 hours, browse for over 16 hours or play online games for over seven hours, and recharge to 100% in as little as 38 minutes. And with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and masses of apps available in the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem, the nova 8i delivers on all the features, gaming and entertainment anyone could want.

Coming in Moonlight Silver and Starry Black, the HUAWEI nova 8i is available for pre-order, priced at R6 999, between 27 and 29 September and receive a HUAWEI Bluetooth speaker for free. Pre-order now for R99 and get R999 off via the Huawei online store.

