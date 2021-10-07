MTN appoints CFO for digital, fintech business

Adekunle Awobodu, chief financial officer for digital and fintech, MTN Group.

MTN Group has appointed Adekunle Awobodu as new chief financial officer (CFO) for digital and fintech.

In a statement, the mobile operator says Awobodu is a seasoned business and finance professional who has spent most of his career at MTN, including serving as CFO for MTN Nigeria and the MTN Irancell joint venture.

“We are thrilled that Kunle has joined the dynamic DigiFin team and look forward to what we know will be a valuable contribution,” says MTN Group chief digital and fintech officer Serigne Dioum.



In his 22 years in management roles, Awobodu has built processes, teams and dealt with regulatory and compliance issues, notes MTN.



Most recently, from 2019 to 2021, he was an executive consultant at MTN Nigeria, where he led the Oracle implementation and provided support to the CEO and CFO on various financial, tax and accounting matters, the telco notes.



It adds that Awobodu is a certified general accountant and has a Bachelor’s degree in finance and banking from the University of Lagos, as well as a Master’s in Finance from the University of Leicester. He also holds several professional certifications.



As CFO for digital and fintech, Awobodu’s responsibilities include ensuring the growth of these platforms in line with the group’s strategic intent – Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.