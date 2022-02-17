Oppo, Hasselblad partner for better mobile imaging

The Oppo Find N foldable smartphone.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has inked a three-year partnership agreement with Hasselblad, a famous camera manufacturer, to co-develop camera technologies for Oppo’s flagship Find series.

According to the brands, they will work together to develop advanced imaging solutions through R&D collaboration, which aims to provide users with more natural colours and a more refined imaging experience.

Since Oppo merged with OnePlus, a Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer, research and development resources between the two have been combined to enhance efficiency and create better user experiences.



With the imaging advances gained in this latest partnership, Oppo says it is pleased to elevate the strategic partnership to the corporate level for both the Oppo and OnePlus brands.

Oppo’s chief product officer Pete Lau, says in the wake of OnePlus and Hasselblad’s collaboration in 2021, the partnership is entering a new stage of development, giving more users around the world a chance to enjoy the Hasselblad’s mobile imaging experience.

“Camera colour performance has always been a focus for Oppo and a part of Hasselblad’s DNA. We are very excited to be able to explore the future of Hasselblad Camera for Mobile together.”

He says building the best imaging systems that are able to deliver a top mobile photography experience is a key strategy for Oppo.

Starting with the software improvements for natural colour tuning, the three-year partnership will also enhance the colour calibration solution and target to establish the new benchmark for smartphone camera colour performance. It aims to deliver a consistent natural colour performance for Oppo mobile phones to cover all scenarios across the entire camera system.

The result of this collaboration, “Oppo | Hasselblad Camera for Mobile”, will be first introduced in the next generation of Oppo’s flagship Find X series, in the first quarter of 2022.

Since launching in October 2020, the Oppo brand has gained ground in SA and the company said in December it had captured 10% of the tightly contested local smartphone market.