NIQ Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Commitment to the Full View of Consumer Intelligence

NIQ, the global leader in consumer intelligence, has launched a new brand identity, reflecting the company’s industry-leading insights and measurement capabilities, revealing new pathways to growth for retailers and brands. The new branding aligns with a significant transformation across the organization and represents a commitment to delivering the most complete and clear understanding of consumers globally – the Full View.

NIQ’s Full View is powered by more—more data from more channels, sources, consumers, and regions. Understanding, measuring, and activating on complete data provides an unparalleled opportunity for clients to gain a competitive advantage, capitalize on opportunities, mitigate risks, and understand evolving consumer shopping behavior. With the clearest understanding of consumer behavior, delivered through an advanced platform with integrated analytics, businesses can make confident decisions that will drive growth.

“The new brand identity balances our legacy and our future as the leader in consumer intelligence,” says Tracey Massey, Chief Operating Officer, NIQ. “In 1923, our company created the concept of market share, and now, with our investments in omnichannel, NIQ’s identity signifies the new standard for understanding what consumers buy, why they make purchase decisions, and most importantly, how our clients can win.”

New elements of the brand identity include revamped company name, logo, colors, and purpose. Together, they signal the company’s evolution and signify leadership in omnichannel consumer intelligence.

Name/Logo : NIQ, builds on the company’s legacy and reinvents itself for the future.

: NIQ, builds on the company’s legacy and reinvents itself for the future. Color palate : The diverse range of colors support NIQ’s advanced Connect platform and Discover data visualization platform, a robust and intuitive business intelligence tool that interacts with the most complete consumer data sets around the world.

: The diverse range of colors support NIQ’s advanced Connect platform and Discover data visualization platform, a robust and intuitive business intelligence tool that interacts with the most complete consumer data sets around the world. Brand purpose : “Show the world what people want,” focuses the company’s strategy and employee value proposition.

: “Show the world what people want,” focuses the company’s strategy and employee value proposition. Brand promise: “We deliver the Full View, the world’s most complete and clear understanding of consumer buying behavior that reveals new pathways to growth,” shows clients our uniquely ambitious point of view.

“Our new identity embodies the renewed sense of purpose, and energy across the company, that embraces change, innovation, and solves the industry's biggest challenges,” says Marta Cyhan-Bowles, Chief Communication Officer & Head of Marketing, North America. “This is a milestone year for NIQ, as the company accelerates our vision for the world to see us for who we truly are, a pathway to growth.”

NIQ’s new identity will be showcased at the annual Consumer 360® conference as the company breaks new passages towards purpose, defines new inroads for innovation, creates new bridges for collaboration, and maps new pathways to growth.

For more information about NIQ and to view the new brand identity, please visit www.niq.com.