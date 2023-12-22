Samsung Electronics SA director resigns

Hlubi Shivanda, outgoing business operations, innovation and corporate affairs director at Samsung Electronics South Africa.

Hlubi Shivanda has stepped down as business operations, innovation and corporate affairs director at Samsung Electronics South Africa, after 19 years at the South Korean multinational conglomerate.

Shivanda has been at the helm of logistics, supply chain management, order management and process innovation divisions which form part of the business operations and innovation group portfolio at Samsung Electronics South Africa.

He joined Samsung in October 2005, initially in the sales administration unit and rose through the ranks in various roles.

According to Samsung, the leap in his career came when he was seconded to Singapore from 2009 to 2010, as part of the global implementation team working on the enterprise resource planning system used by Samsung employees across the globe.

He has also successfully held the dual role of heading up the corporate affairs division, which encompasses transformation, public affairs and corporate social responsibility.

Bumsuk Hong, president and CEO at Samsung Africa notes: “Shivanda has contributed immensely to the success of the Samsung business. As Samsung, we are grateful his commitment to our business, his leadership, passion and drive – this has not gone unnoticed and will be greatly missed. Importantly, his progression within our business in the last two decades bears testimony to his relentless endeavour for transformation and achievement.”

According to Hong, Shivanda has in the last few years demonstrated his ability to steer public private partnerships between Samsung and relevant government departments. This has seen him successfully transform relationships with the State Information Technology Agency,

through the globally recognised “Solve for Tomorrow” projects.

In his position as the executive board member, Shivanda has been responsible for driving transformation.

“His leadership attests to the growth of Samsung Innovation Campus into developing African countries. As well as driving for empowerment within the artisanal sector, such as Ekurhuleni Artisans and Skills Training Centre to name a few,” he adds.

Shivanda expresses gratitude to the Samsung Electronics leadership teams he has had the privilege of working with over the years.

“The support that I received from these executives, my team and other colleagues within the business has contributed tremendously to my growth in the last 19 years. As Heraclitus said, the only constant in life is change. Having said that, I am confident that the team I have led will build on the legacy I am leaving behind,” concluded Shivanda.