Forescout Expands Channel Program with New Managed Service Provider Partner Offering

Forescout Technologies, the leader in automated cybersecurity, today announced the expansion of its Envision Channel Program, launching a new Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program to support customers with enhanced technical and professional service capabilities.

Designed to offer Forescout’s most experienced and technically competent partners new flexible licensing options, consumption billing, and specialized resources, the MSP program expansion improves the partner-owned customer deployment and support experience. Forescout Partners, such as BT and Accenture, were instrumental in driving program enhancements to meet the increasing security challenges of their global customers.

Kevin Brown, Managing Director, Security for BT, said: “Cybersecurity is top of mind for our customers, who all want to ensure they’ve got the best protections for their most critical assets. BT has partnered with Forescout for several years, and we have more than 50 Forescout-accredited technical professionals supporting customer deployments around the world. This new program enhancement aligns with our customers’ demand for faster, more integrated solutions that tackle the changing threat landscape and enable their opportunities.”

“Forescout’s channel program has played a pivotal role in our company’s business journey. Our channel partners have helped countless enterprises around the globe obtain more visibility of their cyber assets to quickly mitigate critical risks,” said Keith Weatherford, vice president of worldwide channel sales, Forescout. “The evolving digital terrain is creating new demand to activate Forescout services and capabilities so these new initiatives will provide a seamless set of training and enablement resources to support them on this path.”

“We see this program as a great extension of the value we have been delivering to clients in partnership with Forescout,” said Jamie Bass, Managing Director, Security, Accenture. “Allowing an organization to more easily leverage Forescout’s industry leading capabilities in network visibility as a service supported by our global delivery team reduces the requirement to hire and train an organization’s own team to deploy and run the solution.”

The Forescout Envision Channel Program now encompasses:

Managed Services and Service Delivery Partner Program: Exclusively for partners who have demonstrated a high level of technical expertise and proficiency when deploying and supporting the Forescout platform. It provides highly qualified partners with flexible licensing and billing options in exchange for owning the customer support experience

Updated Partner Portal and New Forescout Academy Platform: Quick access to digitally rich learning resources and assets to demonstrate and be recognized for technical competencies across the Forescout platform and broad set of capabilities.

Partner Learning Journey Expansion: As part of the new direction for the Envision Channel Program, Forescout has developed an Accredited Engineer course for technical partner staff to be introduced to the Forescout Continuum Platform. Additionally, it has created the Forescout Forerunner Program which recognizes partners who accelerate onboarding and service delivery for client end-users.

With its new accreditations for partner engineer and technical support and new Managed Service Program, Forescout is recognizing and rewarding its global partner ecosystem to drive new earning opportunities and recognize the value add that they bring to the company’s success.

To learn more about Forescout’s Envision Channel Program, visit: https://www.forescout.com/resources/managed-service-provider-partner-program-overview/