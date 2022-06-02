Infinidat appoints James Lewis as channel director for EMEA, APJ

James Lewis

Provider of enterprise storage solutions Infinidat has appointed James Lewis as channel director for EMEA and Asia Pacific, including Japan.

According to the company, it is committed to building a world-class channel partner network and believes Lewis’ experience in the channel will enhance its team of channel storage experts.

Lewis, who will be based in Frankfurt, is an experienced international sales director with a track record in the enterprise IT, storage, and network security industries.

His industry experience includes roles in cyber security, storage area networks (SAN), enterprise storage, IT service management, IT strategy, professional services, cloud computing and virtual computing environments.

Before embarking on a technology sales career, Lewis served in the US Military. He also worked for Data Interchange as head of channel sales and was the strategy and growth officer for Altdata Technology Solutions, focusing on the cyber security market.

In addition, he spent 15 years at EMC and RSA, based in London and Frankfurt, where he built up comprehensive experience in the recruitment, enablement, and leadership of channel partners and distributors.

Says Lewis: “Infinidat is very highly regarded within the channel community and the company’s powerful brand reputation will only get stronger as the pace towards consolidating storage estates continues to quicken.”

Richard Bradbury, SVP EMEA & APJ at Infinidat, says his company is pleased to be welcoming Lewis. “The success of our channel partners is at the core of Infinidat's strategy and results, so finding the right person for this role has been of the utmost importance."