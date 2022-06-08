HONOR to unveil its all-new premium flagship smartphone, HONOR Magic4 Series, in SA today

Global technology brand HONOR will officially unveil its all-new premium flagship smartphone, the HONOR Magic4 Series, through a launch event in Johannesburg today. The launch is a real showcase of HONOR’s best in class, state-of-the-art technology and smart innovation and will take the brand's flagship line-up to a whole new level. Continuing the strong legacy of this flagship line-up, the all-new HONOR Magic4 Series comprises two revolutionary new devices – the HONOR Magic4 Pro and HONOR Magic Lite – which boast cutting-edge technology to deliver new benchmarks in smartphone design, display, photography, videography, charging and performance. HONOR will also be revealing the all-new HONOR Watch GS 3 and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, boosting its portfolio of smart life products.

As the latest iteration of HONOR’s flagship smartphone line-up, the flagship HONOR Magic4 Pro benefits from the brand’s strong capabilities in R&D, adopting several independent chips and new technologies, alongside enhanced hardware and software solutions, jointly developed with professional partners. The revolutionary device sets a new bar and unleashes the power of magic by debuting with industry-first features 10-bit log 4K video, AI Privacy Call, AI Super Rendering , LTPO display with 1 920Hz PWM dimming and powerful 100W Wireless and Wired HONOR SuperCharge.

Cinematic videography with Magic-Log Movie Master and IMAX Enhanced

Offering cinematic-level footage, the HONOR Magic4 Pro features the HONOR Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects. With this, the HONOR Magic4 Series delivers the industry-first 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second), beating another industry benchmark.

Triple camera with Ultra-Fusion Computational Photography

The HONOR Magic4 Pro pushes industry benchmarks with a powerful triple camera combination featuring a 50MP Wide Camera, which packs a 1/1.56-inch colour sensor, a 50MP 122o Ultra-Wide Camera, and an 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera, all powered by best-in-class Ultra-Fusion Computational Photography, which enables the device to produce high-definition images in stunning clarity. The lens supports up to 100x digital zoom as well as optical and electronic image stabilisation, to clearly capture distant scenes.

Powerful 100W wireless charging

The HONOR Magic4 Pro is powered by an ultra-large 4 600mAh battery featuring HONOR’s most powerful SuperCharge combination to deliver an ultra-long battery life and all-day connectivity. With 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge, the HONOR Magic4 Pro juices up to 100% charge in just 30 minutes. The HONOR Magic4 Pro is also the first to support 100W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge technology, which powers up the device to 60% charge in just 15 minutes.

Enhanced privacy and security; industry's first AI privacy call

Offering a groundbreaking new solution to sound-leaking, a common smartphone frustration for many, the HONOR Magic4 Pro debuts an all-new privacy calling feature supported by AI and powered by directional sound technology, preventing sound leakage for more private phone calls.

