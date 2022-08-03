MTN SA opens multimedia centre in Mogale City

The MTN SA Foundation has unveiled a new multimedia centre at the Naga Lipudi Career, Science and Resource Centre in Mogale City, Gauteng.

The new multimedia centre was handed over to Mogale City executive mayor Tyrone Gray by MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi at the weekend.

The 20-seater centre is equipped with desktops, MTN WiFi connectivity for 24 months, an interactive white board and a laser printer. In addition, ICT training will be provided to all staff members at the centre, according to MTN.

Angie Maloka, senior manager: community programmes at MTN SA Foundation, says: “Young people have enormous potential to drive economic growth and help their communities to thrive. With Nelson Mandela’s vision for education as our guiding light, we will keep doing more so that SA’s youth will be able to grasp the opportunities being presented by the digital economy.”

Last year, MTN SA unveiled a similar multimedia centre in Limpopo. The centre caters for deaf, blind and partially-sighted students, as part of aiding their digital skills development.

According to MTN SA, the launch of the Mogale City centre coincided with the resumption of the 2022Y'ello Care employee volunteerism programme.

For this year, the programme’s focus was two-fold: to keep young people learning in schools and encourage study pathways into digital careers.

The mobile operator notes the MTN Online School, for example, also aims to improve learning. The online school is a free integrated online educational portal, developed in partnership with the Department of Basic Education and National Education Collaboration Trust.

“To encourage digital learning across all regions, we have been working alongside a number of government departments, including the Department of Education and Department of Social Development, to introduce, train and upskill learners and educators on the platform, which is making huge strides in learning in areas where books can’t reach,” says Maloka.