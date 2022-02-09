Zynga Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) today released financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“Our strong Q4 results capped off our record 2021 performance where we delivered our highest annual revenue and bookings ever, while reaching the largest mobile audience in Zynga history,” said Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga. “I am proud of our team’s execution across all aspects of our growth strategy including live services, new game development and investments in our advertising platform, new markets and technologies to solidify Zynga as a leading mobile-first, free-to-play live services company.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Note: Certain measures as presented differ due to the impact of rounding. (1) Guidance as communicated at Q3’21 earnings.

Revenue & Bookings: We achieved record Q4 revenue of $695 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year, and our best-ever quarterly bookings of $727 million, up 4% year-over-year. Online game or user pay revenue was $534 million, up 7% year-over-year, and user pay bookings were $555 million, down 5% year-over-year. Advertising & other revenue was a quarterly record of $161 million, up 37% year-over-year, and advertising & other bookings were an all-time best of $171 million, up 46% year-over-year.

We achieved record Q4 revenue of $695 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year, and our best-ever quarterly bookings of $727 million, up 4% year-over-year. Online game or user pay revenue was $534 million, up 7% year-over-year, and user pay bookings were $555 million, down 5% year-over-year. Advertising & other revenue was a quarterly record of $161 million, up 37% year-over-year, and advertising & other bookings were an all-time best of $171 million, up 46% year-over-year. Audience Metrics: Average mobile daily active users (DAUs) were 37 million, up 3% year-over-year, and average mobile monthly active users (MAUs) were 184 million, up 38% year-over-year. Mobile average bookings per mobile DAU (ABPU) of $0.204 decreased by 1% year-over-year.

Average mobile daily active users (DAUs) were 37 million, up 3% year-over-year, and average mobile monthly active users (MAUs) were 184 million, up 38% year-over-year. Mobile average bookings per mobile DAU (ABPU) of $0.204 decreased by 1% year-over-year. Costs & Expenses: Cost of revenue was $260 million or 37% of revenue, compared to 41% of revenue in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP cost of revenue was $194 million or 27% of bookings, down from 28% of bookings in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating expenses were $437 million, representing 63% of revenue and an improvement from 64% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $357 million represented 49% of bookings, versus 47% in the year-ago quarter.

Cost of revenue was $260 million or 37% of revenue, compared to 41% of revenue in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP cost of revenue was $194 million or 27% of bookings, down from 28% of bookings in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating expenses were $437 million, representing 63% of revenue and an improvement from 64% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $357 million represented 49% of bookings, versus 47% in the year-ago quarter. Profitability & Cash Flow: Net loss was $67 million, compared to $53 million in the year-ago quarter, and adjusted EBITDA was $147 million, up $57 million year-over-year. We generated operating cash flow of $158 million, down $48 million year-over-year.

2021 Annual Financial Summary

Note: Certain measures as presented differ due to the impact of rounding. (1) Guidance as communicated at Q3’21 earnings.

Revenue & Bookings: We achieved our highest-ever annual revenue of $2,801 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year, and our best-ever annual bookings of $2,826 million, up 24% year-over-year. Online game revenue was a record $2,249 million, up 35% year-over-year, and user pay bookings were a record $2,265 million, up 15% year-over-year. Advertising & other revenue was a record $551 million, up 79% year-over-year, and advertising & other bookings were a record $561 million, up 83% year-over-year.

We achieved our highest-ever annual revenue of $2,801 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year, and our best-ever annual bookings of $2,826 million, up 24% year-over-year. Online game revenue was a record $2,249 million, up 35% year-over-year, and user pay bookings were a record $2,265 million, up 15% year-over-year. Advertising & other revenue was a record $551 million, up 79% year-over-year, and advertising & other bookings were a record $561 million, up 83% year-over-year. Audience Metrics: Record annual average mobile DAUs were 39 million, up 41% year-over-year, and all-time best annual average mobile MAUs were 184 million, up 107% year-over-year. Annual mobile ABPU of $0.194 decreased by 12% year-over-year.

Record annual average mobile DAUs were 39 million, up 41% year-over-year, and all-time best annual average mobile MAUs were 184 million, up 107% year-over-year. Annual mobile ABPU of $0.194 decreased by 12% year-over-year. Costs & Expenses: Cost of revenue was $1,015 million or 36% of revenue, compared to 41% of revenue in the prior year. Non-GAAP cost of revenue was $787 million or 28% of bookings, down from 30% of bookings in the prior year. GAAP operating expenses were $1,730 million, representing 62% of revenue and a significant improvement from 78% in the prior year. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $1,386 million represented 49% of bookings versus 46% in the prior year.

Cost of revenue was $1,015 million or 36% of revenue, compared to 41% of revenue in the prior year. Non-GAAP cost of revenue was $787 million or 28% of bookings, down from 30% of bookings in the prior year. GAAP operating expenses were $1,730 million, representing 62% of revenue and a significant improvement from 78% in the prior year. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $1,386 million represented 49% of bookings versus 46% in the prior year. Profitability & Cash Flow: Net loss was $104 million, an improvement of $325 million year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA was $641 million, up $374 million year-over-year. We generated operating cash flow of $254 million, down $176 million year-over-year, and ended the year with approximately $1.2 billion in cash and investments.

Due to the pending transaction with Take-Two Interactive Software announced on January 10, 2022, Zynga is not hosting a conference call or providing forward guidance in connection with the release of its quarterly results.

Please refer to the original press release announcing the pending transaction with Take-Two Interactive Software here: https://investor.zynga.com/news-releases/news-release-details/take-two-and-zynga-combine-bringing-together-best-class