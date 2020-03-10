Beyontec to launch Digital Transformation Summit for Ethiopian Insurance Industry

Beyontec, a leading global technology solutions provider for the insurance industry, in association with its implementation partner in Ethiopia, Moti Engineering, will launch a first of its kind CxO focused conference for insurance companies in Ethiopia. Scheduled for the 11 of March 2020, the conference will be held at the Intercontinental Addis Hotel in Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia.

This exclusive conference will provide the Ethiopian insurance industry leaders an opportunity to immerse themselves in the emerging trends shaping IT and insurance business. The conference will showcase industry experts and Beyontec solution experts, who will uncover new ways to approach evolving market challenges, make technology decisions with confidence and become more customer-oriented companies in Ethiopia.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vivek Sethia, director and co-founder, Beyontec DMCC said, “CEOs and CIOs of Ethiopian insurance companies have a tremendous opportunity to reinvent their role and transform their companies to meet the global standards of customer service and operational excellence. Beyontec with over a decade in the global insurance industry, delivering best-in-class technology solutions, is ready to provide Ethiopian insurers the insights, technology and services they need to digitally transform their business”.

Mr. Sethia concluded by saying “To enable technology transition from legacy to digital, we have strategically partnered with Moti Engineering to ensure effective implementation of our technology and tools. Moti Engineering brings with them the industry credibility and local experience that compliments our products and solutions. We hope the insurance companies in Ethiopia will utilize this opportunity at the summit to discover the ideal digital transformation strategies, and how they can align their company to meet them”.